beMarketing Named to Philadelphia 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Sixth Straight Year

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2021 --Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia has named beMarketing to their list of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in the region. This is the sixth consecutive year for beMarketing's recognition on the prestigious list.



"We are extremely excited to continually rank among the fastest-growing companies in Philadelphia," said Founder and CEO of beMarketing Brandon Rost. "It was a challenging year for many companies in our region and to be able to grow in these times is a true testament to our dedicated team who remains steadfast in their efforts to create results-driven strategies for our clients."



The Philadelphia100® is a merit-based program. Only companies that are among the fastest-growing, privately-held companies are awarded the Philadelphia100® designation. The integrity of the process and the resulting list makes the Philadelphia100® one of the most sought awards in the region.



This award comes just weeks after Rost was named to MONTCO Today's Top 40 under 40 Millenium Superstars. The firm was also shortlisted in three categories by the prestigious US Search Awards held annually to recognize the ever-expanding world of search marketing and has made the coveted Inc. 5000 list two years in a row (2019, 2020).