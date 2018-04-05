Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2018 --beMarketing is pleased to announce that it will be working with Parx Casino® to manage their paid digital marketing efforts. Parx Casino® is the number one casino in Pennsylvania offering state-of-the-art gaming, thoroughbred racing, live entertainment and other events.



"We strategically look to align ourselves with top advertising companies to ensure our marketing is at the forefront so that our customers, employees and local residents know all that is going on at our location." said Marc Oppenheimer, Chief Marketing Officer of Parx Casino®. "We continue to grow the experiences, entertainment, gaming, and dining that our customers come to enjoy and it's important we partner with a company that can grow with us."



Located in Bensalem, PA, owned and operated by Greenwood Racing Inc., Parx Casino® is known for the celebrities and musical talent that appear at the Xcite Center. This includes some recent performances by acts such as Rascal Flatts and Third Eye Blind, as well as upcoming performances by Reba McEntire, the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton.



"beMarketing is very excited to be assisting Parx Casino® with their future endeavors and expansions," said Brandon Rost, president and CEO of beMarketing. "I personally enjoy working with the team at Parx Casino®, and it is humbling to be partners with such a successful organization."



Continuing their work and expertise in the branding and marketing field, beMarketing perseveres to become the top advertising agency in their region. beMarketing has recently been awarded the 2018 Velocity50 Award by CEO Report, which is bestowed upon the fastest growing companies in the Philadelphia region. The company has also been recognized as a Philadelphia 100 Award Winner the past two years, and honors the 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region.



beMarketing will work in coordination with Parx Casino® to create, manage and execute digital strategies including paid search marketing and organic search engine optimization, social advertising, as well as analyze reporting for ROI analysis. Reviewing brand positioning in the marketplace and discussing Parx Casino® key competitors will allow beMarketing to give Parx Casino® valuable data to commission effective campaigns and strategies.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising and a complete array of other marketing services. They provide a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients.



beMarketing currently works with clients on assisting them build their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. They work across various industry verticals including one of the #1 coffee franchisees on a regional level, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN and a car dealer that has 650 dealerships across the country. For more information, visit bemarketing.com/.



About Parx Casino®

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) onto Street Road in Bensalem. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; over 3,300 slot machines and 133 live table games; over 80 poker tables; live racing & simulcast action; Parxgrill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and Sports Bar; 360 bar and live music venue; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; Earl of Sandwich®; Xlounge, ultramodern luxury lounge and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. Newly opened, the Xcite Center, a 1,500 seat live entertainment venue; The Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Oliveto, an Italian restaurant; Parx Poker, the brand new poker room moving inside the main casino. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com.