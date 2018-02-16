beMarketing Receives Prestigious Award from CEO Report

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2018 --BeMarketing found itself on CEO Report's list as a winner of the 2018 Velocity50 Award. The Velocity50 Award is CEO Report's most esteemed award of the year, which recognizes the region's fastest growing companies and rewards their determination, dedication, and drive to provide the best possible service for their clients.



"Philadelphia is home to some of the country's most innovative companies," said James McDonald, President and CEO of the CEO Report. "This year's winners have experienced exponential growth over the past three years and are well positioned to keep doing just that. In addition to celebrating with our 2018 Velocity50 Award winners on March 1, we will announce our Growth Story of the Year, highlighting one company that has an inspiring, impressive narrative."



BeMarketing was first established in 2008 as a social media marketing company and quickly rose to become a local leader in the social media realm. In 2011, beMarketing evolved with the heavy demand for its services and started to develop and manage websites. They now serve as a full-service advertising that prides itself on covering all of their clients' needs.



"We're very honored to be named to this year's Velocity50 Awards by CEO Report," said Brandon Rost, President and CEO of beMarketing. "The culture and environment our beMarketing team exercises daily is contagious, and it's great to see their hard work and efforts being recognized with such a great award."



This is not the first award that beMarketing has earned. In recent years, the company also been recognized as a Philadelphia 100 (2016 & 2017) award winner, which is given to the 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region.



The recipients of the award will celebrate their achievements at a gala held on the evening of March 1, 2018 at the Ballroom at the Ben in Center City, Philadelphia, sponsored by Meridian Bank, American Heart Association, Solvix Solutions, and David Howarth Photography.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. We provide a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients.



beMarketing currently works with clients on assisting them build their presence through our integrated marketing solutions. We work across various industry verticals including one of the #1 coffee franchisees on a regional level, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN and a car dealer that has 650 dealerships across the country.