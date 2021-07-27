beMarketing Shortlisted by US Search Awards in Three Categories

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2021 --beMarketing is excited to announce that the Montgomery County-based Marketing firm has been shortlisted by the prestigious US Search Awards held annually to recognize the ever-expanding world of search marketing. beMarketing has been shortlisted in the following three categories: Best use of Search - Retail / Ecommerce, Best Local PPC Campaign, and Best Small Integrated Agency).



"This is an incredible honor to be shortlisted among the best Digital Marketers in our industry," said Founder and CEO Brandon Rost. "Our entire team works diligently every day to ensure that the strategies we put together for our clients are on the cutting-edge of technology so that we can grow their businesses through the power of digital marketing."



This is the second consecutive year for beMarketing's recognition on the prestigious US Search Awards shortlist, which is known for being the premier celebration of SEO, PPC, and content marketing in various territories across the globe. For almost a decade, the US Search Awards have been celebrating the expertise, talent, and achievements of the search industry.



The awards attract hundreds of entries and attendees each year. Agencies, brands, search engines, technology providers, and all other businesses that contribute to the search industry are all involved.



The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 7, 2021.



The firm has also recently received the following recognitions:



Making the coveted Inc. 5000 list two years in a row (2019, 2020)



Being included in Philadelphia's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for five years running, which has put beMarketing into the Hall of Fame



Winning the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Soaring 76" two consecutive years



Our CEO, Brandon Rost, was recently named to MONTO Today's Top 40 under 40 Millenium Superstars



Ranking in the 2018 CEO Report's "Velocity50"



Ranking in Design Rush's 2019 top 3 digital agencies in the United States



Earning the title of "Fastest Growing Philadelphia Digital Agency" by ReportGarden (2016)



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/