beMarketing Wins 2019 Muse Creative Awards

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --Out of more than 3,180 submissions from 46 countries, beMarketing—a full-service advertising agency named one of Philadelphia's fastest growing small businesses—has won Silver and Rose Gold recognition for two categories in the 2019 Muse Creative Awards competition. beMarketing's team approach has allowed them to develop creative, award-winning work, making their agency stand out from the competition. The winning work was created by CEO Brandon Rost, Account Managers John Schneider and Jenna Cominsky, Web Developer Ben Stephan and Graphic Designer Kelly Matz.



beMarketing is an industry leader in marketing insights, business growth strategies and assisting brands seeking to take their marketing strategy to the next level. As a team of digital innovators who work hand in hand with businesses of all sizes, beMarketing enables companies to establish branding across all platforms – whether by the click of a mouse or the lasting impression a brand leaves on anyone who comes in contact with it.



The Muse Creative and Muse Design Awards are international competitions for creative and design professionals from all disciplines, who help push the evolution of their industry in a positive direction. "We recognize the breakthrough achievements of these true innovators, who live by the words, 'make the world a better place for all'" said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both competitions. "They have earned this recognition."



"To be recognized by the Muse Creative and Muse Design Awards is truly something special," explained Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing. "The team at beMarketing continues to drive customer excellence with their work, and to receive these two industry awards is exciting."



With over eight years of web development experience, Ben Stephan, beMarketing's Web and Graphic Designer, is responsible for designing, developing and maintaining beMarketing's clients' websites. In addition, Stephan manages the servers that hosts clients' websites and assists with graphics for marketing campaigns.



As a graphic designer for beMarketing, Kelly Matz uses her artistic eye to develop engaging designs for their clients. From print to digital and everything in between, Matz is responsible for developing creative for clients in several different industries including restaurants, roofers and health care, to name a few.



This award shows how beMarketing is pushing their creative boundaries and is making a positive impact in the industry. With this consistent growth and success, beMarketing is on its way to becoming a prominent marketing agency in the digital realm.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. This includes one of the #1 jewelry dealers in the region, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands.



Read more about beMarketing here: https://bemarketing.com/



About Muse Awards

Muse Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who possess the unique ability to inspire with a concept, idea or design - whether through traditional materials or electronic media. More than paychecks drive creative people to perfect their craft, they follow the spark of an inner muse, lighting the path to success with deep knowledge and shining originality.



Learn about the Muse Awards here: https://museaward.com/