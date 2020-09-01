Ben Nathan Expands Portfolio of Architecturally Significant Residences in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2020 --Ben Nathan, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida's Sarasota office, announced the launch of his new website, https://BenNathanSRQ.com/buy-arch and expanding its portfolio of architecturally significant homes for sale. The firm has pioneered a unique approach to real estate by bringing together buyers and sellers who value architecture, design and culture.



"If you want to live in an architectural gem, I'm the best and only resource to navigate through the local architectural scene," explained Nathan. "The process is more complex than your standard home, but I can navigate buyers and sellers through the ins and outs."



Architectural houses and apartments are increasingly difficult to find in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is especially true for residences built from the early to mid-20th century. "Part of our mission is to advocate for their preservation wherever we can," said Nathan. "We do this through our commitment to finding buyers who appreciate design and who see themselves as custodians for a residence of architectural merit."



According to Nathan, an architect-designed home is an investment comparable to fine art. It is unique because it is a one-of-a-kind crafted object—tailor-made to suit its surroundings and enhance its occupants' lives. Many older, architecturally preserved homes are characterized by informal design coupled with clever organic materials. The details are generous, with flowing spaces that are deeply connected to the landscape.



Ben Nathan works through a collective effort to stay in contact with architects, owners and prospective buyers. The firm's team is constantly in research mode, putting them in a strong position to connect with design-literate buyers and sellers. With each property listed and sold by Nathan, his team will research all aspects of the home and its architect. They then produce content that documents the history and design, along with plans, surveys, commentary and any other relevant information from the architect.



A buyer could be looking for a Cottage, a Mediterranean Revival, a Modern or even a resort style home. While all these styles are unique, they all have something similar –lifestyle and architecture.



For more information, visit Ben's new website – https://BenNathanSRQ.com/buy-arch. Reach out to him by email at concierge@BenNathanSRQ.com, or by phone at 941-315-6772.



About Ben Nathan

From selling adverting to quintessential concierge memberships, modern art to real estate, the French real estate agent Ben Nathan has left a growing imprint on all the products and services he sells. Ben was born and raised between London and Paris, where he developed a distinct taste for lifestyle and architecture.



After finishing his business studies in Paris, he moved to New York where he started an advertising and sales career. While he lived in the city, Ben would often visit Florida and quickly fell in love with the lifestyle and architecture. Today, his business evolves around it, to learn more visit www.BenNathanSRQ.com.



