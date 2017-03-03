Benchmark Fabricated Steel Partners with BizIQ

Terre Haute, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Benchmark Fabricated Steel, a provider of steel products and services for industrial, commercial and corporate clients, recently announced it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm based in Phoenix, Arizona and serving small business clients across North America.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Benchmark Fabricated Steel hopes to build on its existing client base and grow its business in the United States and Canada by way of a more robust Internet presence. When BizIQ works with clients like the steel construction company in Terre Haute, IN, the marketing agency employs a variety of strategies, particularly search engine optimization, which makes it easier for prospective customers to find BizIQ's clients when performing local business searches via Google.



While BizIQ works on a variety of marketing campaigns for its clients, its typical approach involves building a new company website and developing a bimonthly blog. All content written for BizIQ's clients is produced by trained professional copywriters and intended to be informative, while also being engaging, timely and relevant to the clients' industries. In the case of Benchmark Fabricated Steel, this means the website will provide a comprehensive look at the company's products and services, and the blog will cover various aspects of the metal and steel fabrication industry.



"We've been full service steel contractors for decades, and have worked with countless clients across the spectrum of industries," said Ted Hazledine, owner of Benchmark Fabricated Steel. "While we've had a lot of success in our field, we also understand the importance of Internet marketing in this day and age, and realized we weren't taking full advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital realm. Working with BizIQ has been really eye-opening so far, and we're excited to see what their team can do for ours."



About Benchmark Fabricated Steel

Benchmark Fabricated Steel is a full service steel construction company in Terre Haute, IN. Founded in 1971, the company works with clients in a wide variety of fields, offering project design services, procurement and delivery, consulting services, site construction, steel fabrication and more. For more information, please visit http://www.benchmarksteel.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.