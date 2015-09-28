Benchmark Recovery Center Expands and Rebrands Itself as BRC Recovery

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Benchmark Recovery Center, a leading provider for the treatment resistant/chronically relapsing population is pleased to formally announce the expansion of services to its' Austin Texas based program. The facility formerly known as Benchmark Recovery Center, will be known as BRC Recovery, inspired by its simplicity and it's already established reputation in the treatment community.



The name has evolved, but our commitment and dedication to helping people find freedom from chronic drug addiction and alcoholism remains the same. The vision of its founder Mark Houston lives on as it continues to provide the same high levels of care, compassion, and excellence on a daily basis. BRC Recovery is proud to offer the following services to date:



- BRC Residential Center: 90-day minimum, gender specific program, specifically designed for the treatment resistant population. Residents are completely immersed and have an experience with the Twelve Steps.



- BRC Clinical Center: Residents receive full clinical services alongside of the residential and traditional components of the BRC Program. Clinical services include: psychiatric evaluation and ongoing psychiatric treatment, medication management, individualized treatment plans, daily group counseling, individual therapy, and family sessions. We work with most major insurance companies.



- Level IV Recovery Residences: gender specific, high accountability transitional living, manager on-site



- Segue Program: 12-month monitoring program for clients in need of aftercare monitoring and peer recovery support.



"BRC is more than just a recovery center, BRC is an experience. A recovery experience that reclaims once broken lives and relationships," says Marsha Stone, CEO. "From beginning to end, BRC Recovery offers individualized treatment and discharge planning, providing the attention and care for the resident and the family that sets up the entire system for success, sobriety, and a life of freedom and happiness."



About BRC Recovery

BRC Recovery is a nationally certified, acclaimed drug and alcohol rehabilitation provider, specializing in extended-care for the treatment resistant population. BRC Recovery offers a fully integrated continuum of care that treats the diseases of alcoholism and drug addiction, conveniently located in Central Texas.



Media Contact

Toll free: 866-905-4550

Local facility: 512-278-4550

FAX: 512-278-4553