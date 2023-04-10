Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2023 --Benco Releases New S1 Smartphone With Larger Memory And 48MP Triple Rear Camera At Unexpected Prices



benco, a fast-growing smartphone brand, has announced the upcoming release of its latest mobile phone product, the benco S1. The new benco S1 provides larger storage space, a premium camera, and a higher-end new configuration. It is expected to be a practical and high-performance smartphone, particularly popular among young people.



One of the outstanding features of benco S1 is its large 128GB internal memory, allowing users to have more than enough storage space to store important documents and download more apps without worrying about running out of reach. Besides, 4GB/6GB RAM and expanded 3GB/5GB virtual RAM bring users more buffer space, make the phone run more smoothly, reduce the phenomenon of stuttering, and support more applications in the background.



Another significant feature of the benco S1 is its camera system. The phone has a 48MP AI triple rear camera setup. The 48MP main camera comes with a 1.6µm 4-in-1 super-pixel sensor. It can absorb more lighting to help users take brighter and clearer photos on any occasion effortlessly. The 2MP macro camera allows users to experience the fun of 3cm ultra-macro photography. Regarding the front camera, a 16MP selfie camera with a 2µm 4-in-1 super-pixel sensor is used for a more effortless and pleasant selfie-shooting experience.



The benco S1 also has an attractive and functional design. It is available in two colors: emerald green and gemstone black. It is equipped with a 6.8" mega HD+ punch-hole display, an excellent screen-to-body ratio of 91%, and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Users can have a comfortable grip feeling while using the phone and more immersive while watching videos or playing games. In addition, benco S1 is also equipped with an unlocking fingerprint sensor and face unlocking technology. The fingerprint unlocking button is on the side of the phone, ensuring a faster unlocking speed of 0.1s, allowing users to access the phone more conveniently and quickly.



In order to allow users to have a more efficient, faster, and safer mobile phone experience, benco S1 is equipped with a powerful T606 octa-core processor, Android 13 system, and UFS 2.2. Whether downloading large files, transferring data, or opening multiple apps, benco S1 can handle it without difficulty. Besides that, benco has equipped with a durable 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology, ensuring that users can quickly go through the day without worrying about low battery.



About benco S1

Overall, the benco S1 is an impressive device with unique practicality, versatility, and power combination. Its 128GB ROM plus 11GB RAM with 5GB virtual RAM, 48MP AI triple rear camera with 16MP AI front camera, 0.1s fingerprint unlock technology, and T606 octa-core processor with Android 13 system, making it an excellent choice for those who want to experience the best technology. The benco S1 will soon be launched in Nepal, Thailand GCC, Bangladesh, India, and Egypt at a surprisingly friendly price.



INONE Technology focuses on the R&D and production of mobile phones and digital accessories. benco is an independent mobile phone brand under INONE Technology. It focuses on the emerging smartphone market and provides young people with high-quality products with personalized and exciting experiences. Anyone interested in experiencing the benco S1 can contact benco for more information.