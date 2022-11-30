Benco V90: Feature-Rich at Right Price Smartphone for the Young Is Available Soon

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --INONE's mobile phone brand, benco, is launching the newest member of its V series, benco V90, in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia. The launch of V90 is thought to offer a younger audience a feature-rich smartphone at an affordable price. benco's new smartphone offers features including a 6.82" HD+ mega display, triple rear cameras with AI, and 7GB RAM (with 3GB virtual RAM) at an unrivaled price.



benco V90 at a Glance

The benco V90 comes with an Android 12 OS and is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor that ensures high performance and reliability. The smartphone comes in two versions depending on its memory and storage. The first version has 7GB RAM (with 3GB virtual RAM) + 64GB storage, while the more expensive option offers up to 128GB ROM. Moreover, with a 5000mAh battery, benco V90 provides enough power for a full day's worth of work. Users can watch online videos, play games, or listen to music on a loop with one full charge.



Among its stand-out features, benco V90 is equipped with 16MP triple rear cameras with a 1.4µm big-pixel Sony sensor and f/1.7 large aperture for better low-light photos. To enhance day to day shooting experience, benco V90 comes with many additional features, including AI scene recognition, Google lens, and slow motion video. As a result of these features, users can take professional quality photos and videos just by tipping on their smartphones, and at the same time easily discover the fun around them.



Keeping in mind young consumers' lifestyles, benco V90 is equipped with a 6.82" HD+ mega waterdrop display featuring a brilliant aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a large screen-to-body ratio of 89.4% that allows for an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. With the eye comfort mode, users can use the phone more comfortably in dim light. Ultimately, with its slim design in three attractive colors, the device is beautiful and also comfortable to hold throughout the day.





benco V90 Pricing & Availability

benco V90 will be soon launched on the market and will be available for purchase through our regional dealers' stores or online. For specific information and parameters of benco V90, please refer to the relevant pictures attached.



About INONE Technology

Founded in 2009, INONE Technology specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and brand operation of mobile phones and digital accessories. Currently, the company's business covers more than 28 countries and regions worldwide. benco is INONE's young and fashionable brand focusing on emerging markets, providing quality products with a personalized and fun experience for young people.



To know more about benco V90, contact us.