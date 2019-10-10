Bend Cloud Selects Cascade Divide Ultra High-Density™ Data Centers to Offer Best in Class Cloud Products.

Bend, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2019 --10/10/2019 – Bend, Oregon – Bend Cloud has selected Cascade Divide Ultra High-Density data centers for creating low latency data-intensive Cloud applications as well as other Cloud Services in Central Oregon.



"Bend Cloud is pleased to offer Ultra High-Density™ Cloud Services for our customers," said Michael Phillips, CEO of Bend Cloud."When you combine Cascade Divide's High-Density extreme capacity with very high-efficiency servers, it's a win-win for cloud service providers and our customers " said Phillips.



Cascade Divide's Ultra High-Density ™ Data Centers have been purpose-built for high-density computing and are located in the "disaster-free zone" in the high desert of Central Oregon, resulting in a low humidity environment with significant free air cooling, combined with low power costs.



"We are pleased to have Bend Cloud as one of our premier customers integrating with Cascade Divide's Ultra High-Density™ data center infrastructure," Said John Warta, Chairman & CEO of Cascade Divide. "We have entered into a multi-year agreement with Bend Cloud to expand their infrastructure operations here in Bend".



Bend Cloud is a leading Cloud services provider in Central Oregon and offers a full suite of Cloud products for small, medium and Enterprise business customers throughout Oregon.



"As Cascade Divide continues to expand it's Ultra High-Density™ Colocation Center and Cloud services, Bend Cloud will be significantly expanding it's footprint at Cascade Divide," said Warta.



To learn more about Cascade Divide High-Density Data Centers, or to schedule an interview with Cascade Divide or Bend Cloud please call (877) 919-7642 or e-mail: Kenneth.Phillips@CascadeDivide.com. You can also check out the Cascade Divide's website at CascadeDivide.com and Bend Cloud's web site at BendCloud.com