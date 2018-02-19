Bender Canada Appoints 3 Phase Power Systems as Authorized Distributor for British Columbia

Exton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --Electrical system monitoring and safety specialist Bender Canada Inc. is expanding the scope of its service to customers in British Columbia with the appointment of 3 Phase Power Systems as the authorized distributor for the region.



The company is the first distributor to be appointed by Bender Canada, and the agreement marks a strategic expansion of the business to build the market for Bender's advanced electrical safety and monitoring products and systems.



3 Phase Power Systems offers huge experience in the application and operation of low and medium-voltage variable frequency drives, motors and motor control centers, LV & MV switchgear, harmonic filters, and e-houses & electrical buildings. The company is active in a wide range of industrial sectors which can benefit from Bender technology including mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, water & waste water, and transportation.



The agreement will give 3 Phase Power Systems customers in British Columbia complete access to the full range of Bender products. Bender seeks to extend understanding of ground fault monitoring in ungrounded, solidly grounded, and high-resistance grounded systems, and the benefits in terms of resilience and plant availability for processing and production facilities.



Bender and 3 Phase Power Systems recently worked together on a project to maximize the economic efficiency of pumps and filters at one of Canada's biggest waste water treatment facilities, introducing insulation monitoring of the entire electrical system, including transformers, variable frequency drives and motors. The new monitoring devices enable predictive and preventive maintenance of the system, avoiding unplanned shutdowns and plant outages, and enhancing personnel safety.



Amir Mojtahed, Managing Director of Bender Canada explains: "3 Phase Power Systems is well positioned to handle Bender's present and future sales and service needs. They have a tremendous team of technical salespeople who work hard to listen and find the right solutions for their customers.



"They also have the experience working with ground fault monitoring systems and appreciate the inherent advantages offered by Bender's ground fault monitors for grounded and high-resistance grounded AC systems. Products like the NGRM700 - the new neutral grounding resistor monitor for HRG applications which provides advanced warning of AC and DC ground faults without the problems associated with nuisance tripping and harmonics."



For more information on the range of insulation monitoring and electrical safety products and systems offered by Bender Canada Inc. please visit http://www.bender-ca.com. For more information on 3 Phase Power Systems go to http://www.3phasepower.ca.