Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2024 --This part of Florida is blessed with an abundance of nice weather throughout much of the year in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. In years past, in order to cook outdoors homeowners would need to pull out the grill and set up some patio furniture, but these days they can partner with Trimline Design Center and have a complete outdoor kitchen for use year-round. There are plenty of benefits to installing an outdoor kitchen, not the least of which is that homeowners no longer have to pull around the grill and then push it back into storage. Leave those days behind and enjoy the outdoors more with an outdoor kitchen. Contact them today to get started on outdoor kitchen plans.



With an outdoor kitchen, clients no longer have to worry about getting things set up and ready to cook, the kitchen is ready to go when they are. Clients will also have additional outdoor storage for the utensils and other items that are needed when cooking outdoors. And because the outdoor kitchen is a permanent addition, clients can make sure that they have shade and protection from any rain to keep things rolling and not have to take shelter inside.



Even a simple outdoor kitchen setup that is centered around a grill can be an ideal entertaining space. Homeowners no longer need to worry about heating up the kitchen indoors, taxing the HVAC system. And the odors of cooking, while nice, won't be trapped indoors and instead can be dissipated outdoors. Adding an outdoor kitchen also helps to increase the value on a home, and definitely returns more than the investment when going to sell the property.



Many outdoor kitchens have more than just a grill space. They often have at least a small sink, sometimes a refrigerator, plus storage cabinets for other supplies for cooking and serving. This all makes cleaning up after a meal much easier and leads to food prep being a part of the conversation when entertaining so everyone can participate and have fun. Once clients have an outdoor kitchen at their home, they find that they prefer using it to the one inside the home.



Whether clients want to increase the value of their home, have a better outdoor space for entertaining, or just like the notion of cooking outside, having an outdoor kitchen added to the home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas is a more and more popular option. Talk with Trimline Design Center today about an outdoor kitchen idea.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.