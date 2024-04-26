Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2024 --Whether it is a home, an investment property, or even a commercial building in Nassau County, Long Island, Hempstead, Hewlett, Valley Stream, or the surrounding areas, one thing is sure and that's the need for an experienced closing lawyer from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. Having a closing lawyer involved with a real estate transaction is a great way to ensure that all of the documents that are needed are properly prepared and there are no surprises during closing or even after everything is supposedly completed.



A closing lawyer does a number of things when it comes to closing a real estate transaction. A closing lawyer will take the contract that was drawn up during negotiations and use that as the foundational document for creating the various closing documents that will be needed. A closing lawyer will also perform a title search to ensure that the property is not encumbered with things like past liens, easements, or other issues that could compromise the finishing of the real estate transaction.



The closing lawyer will also use their title search to obtain title insurance so that in the event something does come up that was missed earlier, there is a way to make everyone whole. They also gather other information that is pertinent to the transaction, such as homeowners insurance, homeowners association dues, home warranty information, and more.



Many times, the legal details in a purchase agreement for a real estate property can be confusing. The closing lawyer will be able to explain what each segment of the purchase contract means, explaining the various legal jargon and terms. It isn't unusual for a closing lawyer to catch errors in the closing documents that others would miss. And by catching these errors, sometimes a closing lawyer will be able to negotiate new terms for the real estate transaction.



While some locations will require a closing lawyer for the real estate transaction, it is still a good idea to have a closing lawyer even if it isn't required. The amount of additional cost for having a closing lawyer is minimal compared to what they can save in having documents drawn up correctly from the start.



Since the firm's inception in the year 1998, it has focused on real estate transactional and estate planning services.