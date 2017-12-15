Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) or Prostate Enlargement Is a Massive Problem for Millions of Men and Their Families but Dr Allen's Device Can Help

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --The prostate is a small gland, of the size of a walnut, weighting about 20-30 grams, and forms a part of the reproductive system in men. Due to ageing processes in its tissue, the gland starts to grow and can reach a drastically large size, and become 2-3 and even 5-6 times larger than its initial size! This enlarged "monster" puts a lot of pressure on the surrounding organs in the pelvic area. As a result, men start to suffer from different troubling symptoms, most of which come from the squeezed bladder and are called lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS. They include frequent or urgent need to urinate; increased frequency of urination at night (nocturia); difficulty with starting urination; weak urine stream, etc.



The quality of life of men with LUTS inevitably goes down, and it affects their families as well. This condition is very common. Enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is the most common prostate problem for men older than age 50. In 2010, as many as 14 million men in the United States had LUTS suggestive of BPH, about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60, and up to 90% of men older than 80.



Good news is that a non-invasive wearable Dr Allen's Device dramatically improves LUTS and reduces BPH. Nowadays, the enlarged prostate gland can be shrunk naturally, with precise local temperature regulation. No long-term courses of BPH medications or surgeries are necessary. This treatment is backed by breakthrough medical research. Dr Allen's Device is clinically proven to improve the quality of life.



Top medical journals have published data highlighting the efficacy of Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and lower urinary tract symptoms. For instance, The Aging Male Journal has published an article, titled "The Use of Thermobalancing therapy in ageing male with benign prostatic hyperplasia with a focus on etiology and pathophysiology", which can be found here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27960590.



Another scientific article is published in The Urology Journal, titled "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment with New Physiotherapeutic Device", and can be read at: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26571324.



"In most cases nowadays, men with LUTS don't need to take long-term courses of medications or undergo a BPH surgery. The Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device should be their first choice BPH treatment," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "We are genuinely pleased with the success rate of our new harmless and effective therapy for enlarged prostate."



Dr Simon Allen, MD, PhD is the inventor of Thermobalancing Therapy and Dr Allen's Devices. He is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. Dr Allen has treated patients with a wide range of chronic diseases, including patients after a heart attack, with kidney conditions, including kidney stones disease, with prostate problems, spinal ailments, as well as obesity and metabolic disorders.



Fine Treatment is a world leader in non-invasive treatment for chronic internal health conditions. Fine Treatment, an Oxford-based British company, is an international provider of patented Thermobalancing Therapy and a range of wearable therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices, which are designed for the treatment of chronic prostatitis and prostate enlargement (BPH), for coronary heart disease and for natural strengthening of the heart muscle, for dissolving kidney stones, for easing spinal stiffness and relieving chronic upper and low back pain. Dr Allen's Device can be delivered worldwide from the United Kingdom via Royal Mail Tracking service.