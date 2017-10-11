Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome and Kidney Stones Treatment With Thermobalancing Therapy Will Be Presented at The Global Health Conference

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --Thermobalancing therapy® with Dr. Allen's Device have been receiving wider recognition from medical professionals worldwide as a unique safe treatment method for chronic internal diseases.



This therapy has shown its remarkable effectiveness in treatment of urological conditions, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic prostatitis and kidney stone disease. The empirical data obtained from thousands of users of Dr Allen's Device and the outcomes of 2 clinical trials on the efficacy of Thermobalancing therapy® in men with BPH and chronic prostatitis have already been presented at medical conferences.



In November 2017, Dr Simon Allen is giving a talk about his invention at the upcoming 5th Global Health Conference in Taiyuan in China that will host thousands of leading medical professionals, including a Nobel Prize Laureate.



Backed by clinical studies, laboratory work and academic research, Dr Allen's therapeutic invention took many years to materialise. Specially designed, the thermoelements inserted in Dr Allen's Device accumulate the naturally emitted body heat and become the sources of energy themselves. No batteries or other sources of power are involved. So it is a completely safe treatment method, which reduces the size of enlarged prostate, provides pain relief in men with CP/CPPS and dissolves kidney stones without any side effects.



Men with BPH and chronic prostatitis experience a dramatic pain relief and the reduction in troubling urinary symptoms with Dr Allen's Device. Clinical trials demonstrate that, within a 6-month period of use, Dr Allen's Device reduces the size of enlarged prostate in men with BPH and diminishes the size of inflamed prostate in men with chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS). Moreover, the impact of Thermobalancing therapy on men's health results in a significant improvement in their quality of life.



Leading medical journals published the results of clinical trials on the efficacy of Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device. For instance, The Aging Male journal published an article, titled "Use of thermobalancing therapy in ageing male with benign prostatic hyperplasia with a focus on etiology and pathophysiology", https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27960590.



The Journal of Clinical Urology published an article on the "Effect of thermobalancing therapy on chronic prostatitis and chronic pelvic pain syndrome", http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/2051415816671036.



"Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy® are an attractive treatment option for most people as they experience a dramatic pain relief and a massive reduction of other troubling symptoms. Moreover this treatment is totally side-effects-free," comments Dr. Simon Allen.



When asked to compare it with other treatment options, Dr Allen says, "Sadly, men with BPH and chronic prostatitis get many additional health problems after the long-term use of medications and surgical procedures. It is wiser to start with the safe Dr Allen's Device in the first place. The same applies to men and women with kidney stone disease. They must be fully aware of possible complications from common surgical kidney procedures, such as lithotripsy (ESWL) and Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL). In contrast, Thermobalancing therapy dissolves kidney stones effectively without any health problems in the future."



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Dr. Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated a wide range of chronic diseases, including patients after a heart attack, with kidney conditions, including kidney stone disease, prostate diseases, spine conditions, and metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices for chronic prostatitis and BPH treatment, for dissolving kidney stones, for strengthening heart functioning, and for easing back pain.