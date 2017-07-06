Benjamin Hirsch Insurance Announces New Package for Business Insurance in Brooklyn NY

Monroe, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --Benjamin Hirsch Insurance is proud to announce a new package for business insurance in Brooklyn and Newburgh NY in addition to auto insurance, home insurance and more to its previously announced locations. Brooklyn and Newburgh are two states recently included in the state list company serves. The focus of its experience is to help more small business owners with the affordable and reliable insurance and bonding they need to succeed.



The company was founded in 1992 and began to rapidly expand, providing high-quality insurance and exceptional customer service to New York residents since 2004. With years of experience in the industry, they can help the customers adapt to the needs as they can change over time by assessing their risks. Over the years, they have been successful in building close working relationships with their clients, because they have all the right resources.



One focus in every state the company serves is on insurance bonds in New York, now including surety bonds in Monroe and Westchester NY. A surety bond is utilized by a surety or a grantor to pay one party a certain amount if a second party fails to meet some obligation, such as fulfilling the terms of a contract in a given state, and the requirements will be different for each state.



Another area of focus is with contractors insurance. Despite several recent changes, Benjamin Hirsch Insurance continues to be a great solution for contractor's insurance in Brooklyn, Woodbury, and Monroe, New York, and all surrounding communities across the Tri-State area. The esteemed customers can easily count on Benjamin Hirsch Insurance to make an informed decision in regards to their contractor's insurance.



They offer hassle-free, zero obligation quotes on all of their bonding and insurance. Their quality, attentive customer service and commitment to providing tailor-made solutions set them apart from the rest.



For more information on insurance needs, kindly visit https://www.benjaminhirschinsurance.com



About Benjamin Hirsch

