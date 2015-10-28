Roseville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --According to MarketResearch.com the bond between humans and their four-legged best friends is stronger than ever. How do they know this? They followed the money. Turns out, the number one premium product purchased in the U.S. is pet food. Thankfully, Americans in the West will have a new resource. Owned by a retired State Trooper K9 officer/departmental K9 trainer, Ben's Barketplace is offering entrepreneurs a way to make money and a healthy difference. Set to lengthen pets' lives in the western states, the health food store for dogs and cats announces the launch of its first franchise opportunity.



Brad and Sally Romero, owners of Ben's Barketplace explained their company's mission. "We're extending franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs who want to improve the quality of life for pets through proper nutrition. We're animal advocates. We have one mission - to build healthy dogs and cats - and anyone we partner with will do the same. A Ben's Barketplace sign is a healthy guarantee to the customer and their pets."



Named for Romero's first heroic K-9 champion, Ben, a franchise in WA, OR, AZ, UT, NV, and CA can be open for business within six to eight months. Franchisees will participate in a five week training and apprenticeship program. Once trained, they will receive ongoing training as well as on-site assistance.



As part of their mission, the Romero's intend to safeguard consumers and their pets from multinational corporate giants who too often give misleading propaganda about pet nutrition. Truth is, many grocery store brands use rendered products that include euthanized dogs and cats as the protein source. Most all of the brands publicized on television conveniently omit the fact that the ingredients they're feeding pets truly harm them.



The Romero's add, "Ben's Barketplace will always endeavor to improve the quality of a pet's life."



For more information visit the Franchise tab at www.bensbarketplace.com.



About Ben's Barketplace®, Inc.

Ben's Barketplace, Inc. is a premium pet food store based in Roseville, California. The company recently announced franchise opportunities in the western part of the United States. Ben's Barketplace will attend the The West Coast Franchise Expo in November.



Contact:

Brad Romero

Owner, Ben's Barketplace Inc.

franchise@bensbarketplace.com

916-797-DOGS (3647)



Website:

www.bensbarketplace.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/bensbarketplace