Bentley & Lace Clothing to Showcase Their SS2016 Line at Style Fashion Week LA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --Fashion brand powerhouse, Bentley and Lace will be showcasing their custom accessories and SS16 line at Style Fashion Week's LA Show on October 17, 2015 at The Reef, 1933 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90007.



Known for their impressive designs, this luxury fashion brand has put together yet another fantastic and creative line for their showcase at Style Fashion Week LA. Designed for the fashionable, Bentley and Lace strives to create garments of quality, fine detail, luxurious fabrics, and functionality.



Bentley and Lace has selected 27 models from across the U.S. to walk for their show during Style Fashion Week LA. These young models were selected out of hundreds of submissions. (McKenzie Mercer-Oklahoma; Taryn Dejean-Texas; Race and Pyper Boggs-Texas; Paige Brooklyne-Texas; Sarah Allen-Texas; Jackie Peacock-Texas; Keira Loftin-Texas; Magnolia Jenny-Texas; Taylor Tevis-Texas; Cara Hoskins-Texas; Sophiánna-Texas; Alexandria Feit-Texas; Presley Draeger-Texas; Bella Fenoglio-Texas; Madison Slaton-Arizona; Melody Charles-Arizona; Hadley Lester-Illinois; Keely Acor-Pennslyvania; Alyssa Casa-Nevada; Milleigh Concilio- Louisiana; Riley Conachan- Louisiana; Autumn Bearden-North Carolina; Faye Foley-North Carolina; Isabella Rexroad-West Virgina; Sophie Streich-Oklahoma; Berkley Burroughs-Oklahoma.) In addition to these gorgeous models selected, FOREVER AND FORAVA, rising child models and fashionistas from California will be guest celebrity models.



About Elizabeth Copeland

Elizabeth Copeland, Owner and Creative designer of Bentley and Lace, has a love for all things vintage inspired with a hint of couture. Her fabric of choice is lace and she uses it in nearly every garment. Her love for vibrant fabric options and small details are what make her pieces memorable. Copeland, has designed and gifted to stars such as: Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Archie Punjabi, Kate Flannery and Janina Gavankar, Alexis of Real Housewives of Orange County, Alisa Reyes, Wade McGhee, Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, reality television star Melissa Rycroft, fashionista Jaime Hilfiger, Frankie Muniz, and so many more.



About Style Fashion Week

Style Fashion Week, the Official Fashion Week of Los Angeles, conceived in Los Angeles in 2011, the 5-day mega fashion event has offered the most talented designers a world-class platform to showcase their collections. Each year, Style Fashion Week presents the season's must-see shows, unforgettable performances, and exclusive installations and this year Bentley and Lace Clothing will grace the stage with their uniquely created line.