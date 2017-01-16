Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) Continues Focus on Growth, Santiago Rivera, CEO Lead Annual Corporate Strategy

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) is continuing to position itself as the leader and innovator in Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery in South Florida.



The experienced executive team of Beraja Medical Institute lead by Santiago Rivera, CEO, are shaping and driving the company strategy for healthcare innovation, growth, profitability and market leadership. He will be actively involved in further evolving the BMI enterprise strategy across all business units and corporate functions. "I am thrilled that I have the best leadership team to refine and execute our corporate strategy and the opportunity to lead the strategic planning process across each division," said Santiago Rivera, CEO of Beraja Medical Institute. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as BMI continues to expand its healthcare solutions to patients, clients and to further differentiate its position in the marketplace.



Beraja Medical Institute has expanded substantially along with growing revenue. BMI understands the mechanics of healthcare organizational success. We have the human sensibility, clinical excellence, skills, and insights from over 30 years of industry experience that will help to shape new forms of patient value. The 2017 strategic plan for BMI understands the subtle orchestrations, rhythms, and movements that set true high performers apart. Our organization brings the science of healthcare business together to help our physicians create a unique symphony—one that inspires, connects, and makes the ordinary service extraordinary.



"BMI is a dynamic company with a patient-focused and values-based culture; it is well-respected in the healthcare industry and the investment community," Rivera said. "I am excited to lead this very talented team focused on delivering the best talent and insights to healthcare organizations and on giving healthcare professionals opportunities to provide quality patient care."



About Beraja Medical Institute (BMI)

Beraja Medical Institute is the leader and innovator in healthcare solutions and services for Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery across the nation. The company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative management service organization strategies. With insights and expertise, Beraja Medical Institute helps physicians optimize their quality to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. BMI delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, medical coding and consulting, and other services. Clients include physician practice groups and many other healthcare partners.



For more information about Beraja Medical Institute, visit http://www.beraja.com.