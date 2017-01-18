Beraja Medical Institute Is Recruiting New Ophthalmologist and Optometrist in Puerto Rico

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) Beraja Medical Institute is the leader and innovator in healthcare solutions and services for Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery across the nation is looking for talented and passionate Ophthalmologists and Optometrists to join their team in South Florida.



Beraja Medical Institute will being exclusively meeting with Ophthalmologist and Optometrist interested in joining their team of excellent Physicians. Santiago Rivera, CEO and Dr. Roberto Beraja, CMO of BMI will be meeting one on one with interested candidates at the Conquistador Resort located in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10:00 am–3:00 pm. Qualified and interested candidates must RSVP with our corporate office by calling 786-899-2474.



"BMI is a dynamic healthcare organization with a patient-focused and values-based culture; it is well-respected in the healthcare industry and the investment community," Santiago Rivera, CEO for Beraja Medical Institute said. "We are looking for the best physicians to join our team and who will work with us in providing our patients with excellent service."



About Beraja Medical Institute (BMI)

Beraja Medical Institute is the leader and innovator in healthcare solutions and services for Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery across the nation. The company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative management service organization strategies. With insights and expertise, Beraja Medical Institute helps physicians optimize their quality to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. BMI delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, medical coding and consulting, and other services. Clients include physician practice groups and many other healthcare partners.