Beresfords Enhances Estate Buy, Sell, and Let Services in Chelmsford with More Staff and More Diverse Expertise

The real estate industry has grown and expanded through the years, and even with the recent global pandemic, a lot of individuals are still taking advantage of opportunities in real estate like never before. This is a fact confirmed by none other than Beresfords, which has been a well-respected and established real estate agency for more than five decades and counting.



Beresfords knows and understands first-hand how crucial it is to find the ideal property for one's needs, and it also understands the importance of selling one's property to the best buyer. This is why it has acquired such an excellent reputation as an estate agency – and with its numerous branches in different areas, it can provide clients with the best estate services they can expect.



Today, there is one branch that has gained a lot of traction as well, and the Chelmsford branch of Beresfords has recently been able to expand its services with even more staff and a more diverse level of expertise. James Westbrook leads the Chelmsford branch of Beresfords, and it is located along Duke Street in Chelmsford, Essex, right beside the Cathedral. The branch has actually existed since 1997, and it has already attained a prominent place in the area and is distinguished for the level of service it provides.



The Chelmsford team is now more enhanced with a total of nine sales team members, and the team has built up a substantial amount of knowledge and experience that is second to none. As part of its operations, the Chelmsford branch of Beresfords works and collaborates closely with the department of Country Homes, and as such, it has complete knowledge of the many properties in the village and markets them in conjunction with the department, providing clients with both regional and local coverage.



Interested clients are welcome to visit the premises in person or send an email enquiry to tell Beresfords more about their needs.



About Beresfords

Beresfords has established itself as one of the foremost providers of estate services in the UK, with buy and sell and let offerings for anyone looking for the ideal premises or property for their requirements. To gain more knowledge about Beresfords' services and find the best houses for sale in chelmsford and other areas, visit the site.