Berg Oliver Contributes to Raise the Profile of Environmental Compliance in Houston and Dallas

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --Environmental compliance is fast becoming a popular term in industry, construction and even in the public sector and is having an increasing impact on the way businesses are being made by the large companies. For those who do not have a comprehensive idea about the term, it is about adhering to the environmental legislation, and regulations as well as meeting standards and other requirements concerning the environment. With the emergence of strict laws and standards, the profile of environmental compliance in Houston and Dallas, TX has been raised. Under such strictest guidelines, every large company and organization have to consider their impact on the environment and make changes accordingly.



It won't be unwise to expect this to filter down to the smaller industries and regulations to become even stricter. This is why Berg Oliver gains prominence in recent times. Over the years, the firm has extensively gone through the complex federal, state, and local environmental regulations that are supposed to affect business interests of its clients. This supreme level of experience has made it easier for their clients to understand the environmental assessment, compliance, and mitigation. The company is largely focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective and timely service to meet the needs and specification of their esteemed clienteles.



With more than 25 years of experience in natural resources, the company has come up with viable solutions for their clients in thousands of private and public projects. The expert professionals of the company possess in-depth knowledge and experience of various natural resource disciplines, such as wetland delineation and permitting, habitat management, mitigation planning and of course threatened & endangered species assessment. Being in the industry for such a long time, Berg Oliver has been able to crate and sustain long-standing relationships with several government agencies, such as USACE, TCEQ, EPA, USFSW, and TPWD.



As one of the recognized industry leader, the company embarks on energy saving working towards environmental compliance, providing accurate assessments for wetlands, designing mitigation system, expediting environmental permitting in Houston and Dallas, TX and other alternatives to minimize project costs and time delays.



