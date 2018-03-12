Berg Oliver Engages Environmental Consultant to Bring Business Into Compliance

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --Specific problems require the guidance of professionals who specialize in environmental consulting. Those who need advice on how to bring their business into compliance can immensely benefit from these professionals. Berg Oliver Associates, Inc has remained focused on understanding the complex federal, state, and local environmental regulations that affect business interests of its clients.



Composed of experts including scientists, biologists, and geologists, Berg Oliver strives to provide a viable solution to the clients on thousands of private and public projects. The experts have extensive knowledge on environmental regulation and can advise clients in private industry or public government institutions on how to steer clear possible fines, legal action, or misguided transactions.



At Berg Oliver, the environmental consultant in Texas has the scientific knowledge and technical expertise to conduct thorough environmental assessments. This is extremely critical for a public or private company. If the company is involved in a court case, the environmental consultant can testify on their behalf. If someone is looking for purchasing a piece of land for development, the consultant can adequately assess the property before the purchase and research any previous investigation on that particular site. They are also experts at conducting a field survey and collecting data to establish a baseline condition for levels of pollution or contamination for the area of consideration.



From assessment to remediation, each phase is carried out by Berg Oliver with precision. The assessments for phase I are performed to standard practice guidelines as specified in CERCLA. The professionals also possess extensive knowledge in providing Phase II and III environmental services as well. Being well versed in the intricacies of state and federal environmental agencies and regulations, they can provide high-quality, cost-effective, and time-efficient service to satisfy specific client needs.



About Berg Oliver

Berg Oliver is a full service environmental science firm, established in 1990, with proven experience devoted entirely to the field of Environmental Consulting Services. Over the years, the firm has remained focused on understanding the complex federal, state, and local environmental regulations that affect business interests of its clients.