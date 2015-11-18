Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces Augusta, Georgia Homes in the 150's Are Selling Fast

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® reminds their readers that a good location and affordability are important matters to consider when making the decision to purchase a home. Luckily, homebuyers can find both in four of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® Augusta, Georgia neighborhoods. Homebuyers are invited to visit Willow Oak Village, Hayne's Station, Southampton, and Gregg's Mill for a look at one of their many homes listed for $159,000 or less.



Each one of these spectacular and unique neighborhoods is built in a location which offers proximity to great schools, major cities, and recreational activities.



"We don't expect these homes to stay on the market long," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. "A deal this good in 2015 isn't likely to be seen often, especially not homes of this caliber."



Willow Oak Village is located within the city limits of Grovetown, Georgia. "Upon arrival, guests and residents are welcomed by a pristine community, complete with sidewalks, street lamps and tree-lined streets," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. There is even a brand new resort style swimming pool for residents and their guests to relax and enjoy free time with their loved ones.



Homebuyers can find one and two-story model homes at Willow Oak Village, and all of them offer some impressive curb appeal. The interiors are equally as beautiful, featuring European style cabinets, fireplaces, crown molding, and hardwood floors.



At Hayne's Station, residents enjoy a convenient location near a number of the area's largest employers as well as a quiet, country atmosphere. Residents here are also looking forward to a resort style swimming pool coming in 2016.



Homes at Hayne's Station are spacious and open, offering modern amenities such as energy-efficient fixtures, spacious closets, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances.



Southampton is another one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® affordable new home communities within walking distance of recreation. "This family-friendly community is right around the corner from Diamond Lakes Regional Park, which offers a library, tennis courts, and fishing ponds," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



Recently, a new section was opened in Southampton which includes various sized homes starting in the low $150's. But homebuyers can also chance upon a few Southampton homes in the $140's.



Finally, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® highlights Gregg's Mill in Graniteville, South Carolina, which they note for its charming estates and gorgeous resort style swimming pool.



Gregg's Mill is a mid-size neighborhood, convenient to both Aiken, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia. Here, homebuyers will find nearly 40 floor plans, including one and two-story plans as well as stunning features such as stained cabinets, gourmet kitchens, and hardwood floors.



Semi-custom homes are ideal for homebuyers who want to customize every detail of their home, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® can put them in contact with the outstanding builders who make that happen. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® also suggests that with prices this low, homebuyers may be able to spring for a few upgrades.



