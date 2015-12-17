Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces Brand New Homes Priced from the $200's

Aiken, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --With its mild climate, abundance of restaurants, horse-lover's culture, and location midway between the mountains and the coast, Aiken County is an ideal location for families and retirees alike. This thriving community has it all including entertainment, recreation, respected hospitals, and great deals on new homes.



"For those retirees who are looking for a laid back community with plenty of recreation and social events, Aiken is a dream community," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



Aiken, South Carolina also draws families who are in pursuit of nationally-recognized schools and technologically rich classrooms. Several schools in Aiken County are recognized statewide and nationally for their 21st century programs and quality educators. It's no wonder Aiken high schools have such a high graduation rate.



In their blog, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® highlights four new home communities in the Aiken area and the benefits of living there. These neighborhoods are Bergen Place West, Gregg's Mill, Cornerstone, and The Retreat at Storm Branch.



Bergen Place West is a great option for home buyers who want community features such as a pool, walking trails and a playground. Located at 38 Blair Drive in North Augusta, South Carolina, Bergen Place West offers 27 floor plans of various square footage. Those who love to entertain will enjoy their spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and islands that open up to breakfast nooks.



Gregg's Mill, located off Brevard Drive in Graniteville, has great access to recreation. Langley Pond, the largest pond in the world, is just 1 mile from Gregg's Mill. In addition, "Gregg's Mill also offers nearby recreation at Willie Whaley Park, Lynwood Community Center, Gloverville Park, and Burnettown Sassafras Park," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Gregg's Mill offers home buyers 40 floor plans. From 3 to 5 bedroom homes, there's a home for every family of any size. Stop by today to visit our State of the Art Model Home and Resort Style Pool!



Cornerstone is located off Loudoun Drive and provides residents with a quick commute to downtown Aiken. Despite the easy access to the city, Cornerstone is secluded from traffic and noise. Home buyers will find 40 different floor plans at Cornerstone, including one and two-story single-family residences. Each home comes standard with elegant features such as crown molding, fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, energy-efficient fixtures, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.



Finally, The Retreat at Storm Branch, located off Bellingham Drive in Beech Island, is a must see. One of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS'® most elegant and highly sought after neighborhoods in Aiken, The Retreat at Storm Branch offers home buyers estate style living and large acreage lots. "While the abundance of nature and entrance fountain can make one feel as though they are on a getaway retreat, The Retreat at Storm Branch offers a convenient location to major metropolitan areas such as Aiken, SC and Augusta, GA," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Both ranch and two-story homes are available at The Retreat at Storm Branch.



Home Features vary by plan and builder.



