Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces Builder Closeout in Grovetown, GA

Grovetown, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Homebuyers in the market for a new home in a beautiful, family-friendly neighborhood don't want to miss out on this fabulous new opportunity from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Right now, the real estate company is offering a $3,000 builder closeout buyer incentive on their new homes at Creek Bend in Grovetown, GA.



There are many reasons to move to Creek Bend in Grovetown, GA, including its convenient location with proximity to the interstate, recreation, and major employers such as Fort Gordon. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® says, "Creek Bend is located a quick 15 minute drive from Chamblin, where you'll hit the I-20, enabling you to get everywhere from Columbia and Atlanta to Birmingham and Jackson in just a few short hours."



Outdoor enthusiasts may find themselves drawn to Creek Bend, where residents enjoy serene walking trails, picnic tables, an 11-acre nature preserve, a playground, and large spacious lots. Many of the homes in Creek Bend sit on a third-acre fenced lot, which gives those homeowners ample space and privacy.



In addition to large lots, new homes at Creek Bend come with interior features such as gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, automatic front and back sprinkler systems and hardwood floors. Two of these beautiful floor plans are featured in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® blog. The real estate company invites homebuyers to arrange a visit to these stunning homes any day of the week.



The first featured home sits at 728 Oakwood Court. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Verona floor plan is built by Pierwood Construction and offers a smart open-concept layout with plenty of built-in storage. It also offers features such as a gorgeous fireplace, granite countertops, a covered back porch, and a mudroom. This two-story layout is, "great for those who want to keep their entertaining and relaxing separated," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



The second home at 715 Oakwood Court is a Caroline floor plan also by Pierwood Construction. It features a gas-log fireplace, an island in the kitchen, a pantry, an upstairs loft, a foyer, a mudroom, and front and back covered porches. This low-maintenance two-story floor plan with the owner suite on the main floor won't likely last long.



The third home is located at 720 Oakwood Court. This home, a Pierwood Construction floor plan called The Beaumont, has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with the Owner bedroom on the main level. This home also features a beautiful kitchen with an island, walk-in closets, a gas fireplace, a mudroom with bench, a double attached garage and front and back covered porches for relaxing. The Beaumont is an affordable, lovely two-story home in a quiet and convenient location.



