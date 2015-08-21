Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces My Beazley Realtor Facebook Contest

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2015 --Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® asks their clients what they "like" best about their Beazley, REALTOR. In their latest Facebook contest, clients of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® have the opportunity to walk away with a $250 Visa gift card simply by entering the name of their Beazley, REALTOR in a comment, picture, or video post.



In order to enter the contest, clients must create a post on a qualifying social media site using the hashtag #MyBeazleyREALTOR. One comment with the correct hashtag earns the participant one entry. A picture and comment combination earns the participant two entries while a video earns the participant three entries. "You may enter on either, all, or a combo of: Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and YouTube," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. The winner will be chosen at random, and the winning Beazley Realtor will be chosen based on the highest volume of entries with their name.



Eligible parties must be 18 years or older and have been a client of the agent to be eligible to win. Agents must still hold a license at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® to be eligible to win the realtor portion of the contest. The deadline to enter the My Beazley REALTOR Contest is 09/30/2015.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® work around the clock to deliver excellent results and dream homes to their clients, and now is the time to show them the appreciation they deserve. This team of experienced realtors is always one step ahead of the real estate market, and has plenty of new homes for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC. Clients of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® love having a Realtor whom they can trust with their investment, and now having a great realtor could win them cash too.



For the complete list of contest rules, interested parties can read the full blog post here:

http://www.bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com/blog/beazley-realtor-contest/



