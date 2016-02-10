Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces New Phase of Construction at Southampton

Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --New Homes at Southampton in Augusta, GA have been drawing a crowd and for good reason. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® just announced a new phase at Southampton that will include 55 new lots, all available for sale now.



"This neighborhood offers great schools, a convenient location, beautiful floor plans, and amazing amenities you have to see to believe," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. "Whether you are in the market for a starter home, a move up home, or a place to retire, Southampton has a floor plan to meet your needs at at a price that can't be beat."



New Homes at Southampton are currently priced from $149,000 – $182,000, extremely affordable for the Augusta, GA area, and with so many amenities it's easy to see why these new homes for sale at Southampton in Augusta, GA are expected to sell fast.



Southampton neighborhood offers convenient access to Willis Foreman Elementary School, which is a part of the Richmond County School System. These schools are known for producing high achieving students in academics and athletics.



In addition the neighborhood is close to restaurants, entertainment and employers such as Fort Gordon. "Military families choose to make Southampton their home because it provides a quick commute to work, and because it comes highly recommended by their cohort," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® who also welcomes families of Plant Vogtle and Savannah River Site.



Residents at Southampton enjoy being right next door to Diamond Lakes Regional Park, a 286 acre park featuring recreational activities such as a 1 and 1.2 mile walking trails, 3 wooded picnic areas, 2 playgrounds, 4 fully stocked fishing ponds, sand volleyball courts, and a horseshoe pit. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® shares that, "residents can even check out books from the community library that opened in 2005."



Floor plans being built at Southampton include the Greystone, HomeStead V, Waverly, Middleton and the Baldwin I, all spacious, beautiful new homes with low maintenance and high quality features in every room. Home buyers can choose from two-story or ranch style floor plans with features such as second floor laundry hookups, en-suite bathrooms, garage door openers, front and rear sprinklers, and self-cleaning ovens. For further customizable options, buyers should talk to a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® representative.



Features may vary by floorplan.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS®

Established in 1985, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta metro area for high customer satisfaction. The real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® stay on top of real estate trends, and have plenty of real estate for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® will make your experience not only simple, but enjoyable. For more information interested parties can call 706-863-1775.



