Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Has Brand New and Resale Homes in Augusta, GA

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Homebuyers in Augusta, GA are realizing there are many benefits to owning a new home, but whether or not a new home is right for them depends on what they want.



"Many home buyers come to us asking whether buying a new home or buying an older home is right for them, and the answer depends on the homebuyer," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



An older home appeals to homebuyers because it provides an opportunity to "fix it up." However, with a brand new home, all imperfections are addressed by the builder prior to moving in. Not only do new home buyers not need to worry about repairs, they also don't have to worry about remodeling unfortunate decor choices left by previous owners. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® discusses other benefits to owning a new home including the "freedom to select wood finishes that fit your personal taste." They also point out that new homes come standard with many modern amenities such as spacious kitchens, islands, luxurious bathrooms, walk-in closets, and open floor plans.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® has three new home neighborhoods in the Augusta, GA area for homebuyers in the market for a low maintenance, customizable new home. Those neighborhoods are Hayne's Station, Southampton, and Manchester at Diamond Lakes.



Hayne's Station, located in the heart of Augusta, offers spacious floor plans that are sure to please. "Homes here come with features you aren't likely to find in other new homes such as yard trees, gourmet kitchens, and breakfast nooks," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Features may vary by design. With sidewalks, streetlights, and a soon-to-be resort style swimming pool, residents at Hayne's Station can also enjoy recreation within the borders of their own neighborhood.



Just outside Augusta in Hephzibah, is Southampton, a neighborhood that offers floor plans for every family of every size. Homebuyers can choose from ranch and two-story homes, all listed at extremely low prices. These homes come standard with impressive features such as garage door openers, front and rear sprinklers, and self-cleaning ovens. And because these are brand new homes, homebuyers have the option of personalizing their home further with the builder's customization options.



Also located in Hephzibah, is Manchester at Diamond Lakes. This neighborhood, "offers quality new homes, along with convenience and amenities galore," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Manchester at Diamond Lakes has a large selection of spacious ranch style floor plans that include up to four bedrooms. "Spacious backyards give residents the feeling of living in a rural community, while homes retain a convenient location near modern conveniences and Diamond Lakes Regional Park," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® wants their readers to know that they love their new home neighborhoods, but they also offer a wide selection of elegant older homes to fit any budget. In addition to charm and character, these resale homes likely come with mature trees, landscaped yards, and established neighborhoods.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®

Established in 1985, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta metro area for high customer satisfaction. The real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® stay on top of real estate trends, and have plenty of real estate for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® will make your experience not only simple, but enjoyable. For more information interested parties can call 706-863-1775.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® updates their Facebook regularly here.