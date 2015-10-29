Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Offers 4 Homes with an $8,000 Buyer Incentive

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --"Real estate in Aiken, South Carolina doesn't get much better than Cornerstone, a neighborhood that offers families a quiet rural community within 10 minutes of the City of Aiken," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® in their recent blog.



Cornerstone, located off Whiskey Road in Aiken, South Carolina, grants its residents easy access to recreation, parks, entertainment, Savannah River Site, and more. In addition, it is zoned for nearby Chukker Creek school district, one of the area's most acclaimed school districts.



There is much to love about Cornerstone, from its proximity to nearby restaurants, performing arts centers, and local brewing companies to its private walking trails, park, and gazebo. Those looking for a beautiful new home in a safe, family-friendly community need look no further than Cornerstone in Aiken, South Carolina.



Homes at Cornerstone start in the $160's, and with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® $8,000 buyer's incentive, this affordable neighborhood just got even more affordable.



"Both two-story and ranch style homes are available at Cornerstone, making it a great choice for families of every size," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Homes at Cornerstone feature several amenities including spacious kitchens, granite countertops, stained cabinets, and landscaped yards. Features may vary by plan and design.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® goes on to introduce their readers to four available homes at Cornerstone which qualify for the $8,000 buyer incentive.



The Middleton 2 Plan is a two-story plan built by the reputable Bill Beazley Homes. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. "At just over $206,000, this stunning home is both spacious and affordable," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. The home offers 2,206 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, a large fenced backyard, and much more.



There is also the Kingston 3 Plan, a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is listed for less than $215,000 and features an owner's suite with a bonus 11x10 sitting room and a large walk-in closet.



Next, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® describes the Plainview 11 floor plan, a home with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. "With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for a large family to grow up comfortably," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. This home features a grand kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and even an iPad/MP3 docking station.



Last, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® highlights the 2,504 square foot Kennedy 6 floor plan, which is listed for $236,900. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A brick exterior and a covered porch welcomes visitors upon arrival and the owner's suite is on the main level and features a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a ceiling fan.



"These homes are perfect examples of the kind of quality you can expect at Cornerstone," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® who invites readers to stop by Cornerstone community any day of the week for a visit. The Cornerstone site office is open Sunday and Monday from 1:30 pm-6:00 pm and Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 am-6:00 pm. Visitors can also inquire about the $8,000 buyer's incentive and how to qualify for 100% financing.



