Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Offers Homeowners Fall Landscaping Tricks

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Fall is an absolutely beautiful time year. It is also a season that requires regular lawn, landscaping, and curb appeal maintenance. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® helps their homeowners tackle their fall to-do list with 9 landscaping tricks to keep their lawns looking good from now until spring.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® suggests homeowners let their lawn breathe, feed their lawn, and give their lawn a haircut prior to winter.



"Aerating compressed soil will help water and nutrients reach the roots," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. For this job, a garden fork will work fine. Homeowners with larger lawns, however, may want to use a walk-behind aerator.



The grass should be fed around this time as well, as the temperatures will start to cool off. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® recommends a high-phosphorus mix to nurture the roots.



When it comes to mowing the lawn one last time, homeowners should refrain from cutting the grass too low. "Cutting it too short will keep grass from getting the food it needs," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Instead, keep it at about 1 ¼ inch.



Next, the Evans based real estate company suggests trimming the cracked, loose, and diseased limbs which can become dangerous once winter snows start to fall. Homeowners shouldn't cut the limbs entirely flush to allow for regrowth in the spring.



Giving plants a nice warm blanket to last them through the cold months is another great tip. A 2 to 4 inch layer of new mulch around the plant beds will control water runoff as well as soil erosion.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® also suggests drying out the drip system in the home by "unscrewing the tap-joint adapter, and, using a high-volume, low-pressure setting on a compressor, to insert an air hose where the system normally attaches to the tap." This will prevent homeowners from having to pay for an entirely new system come springtime.



Rounding off the fall landscaping maintenance list is to give the exterior a facelift, wash the hardscaping, and clear away dead leaves.



"Autumn is the perfect time for a new paint job," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. "If that seems like too much, opt for retouching the chipped paint."



Combining a fresh coat of exterior paint with a pressure-washed driveway will make a make the exterior shine bright throughout the colder months.



Finally Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® warns homeowners from getting so caught up in the nostalgia of falling autumn leaves that they neglect raking them up. It's important to rake up leaves weekly during fall to avoid slippery accidents.



