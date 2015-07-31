Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Shares 7 Tips for a Successful Open House

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Home sellers have just a few minutes to give homebuyers a good first impression of their home, which is why prepping the home before hand is so important. In today's competitive housing market, home sellers must make sure their home is ready to be seen if they want to outshine the competition. On their blog, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® shares the steps to take in order to have a successful open house.



Home sellers should start by making a list of needed improvements. "Walk through your property as a buyer would, and try to look at it through their eyes," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Repairs and updates will make a home more move in ready and more appealing to homebuyers.



The next step is to tidy up. "Cleaning your home from top to bottom is an inexpensive way to make your home show much better during your open house," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®, who suggests paying special attention to the kitchen and bathrooms which tend to get dirty faster than other areas of the home.



Home sellers shouldn't neglect the front and back yards either. The front yard is the first thing buyers see when they arrive, so it's important to make a good first impression here.



Depersonalizing a home is the next step. Home sellers should remove family photos as well as religious, political, and racy art. The more neutral a home is, the easier it will be for the home buyers to imagine themselves living in it.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® also shares how home sellers can add a few last minute details to make the house more memorable. Going the extra mile by setting out vases of fresh cut flowers, opening the shades, adjusting the temperature to a comfortable setting, and serving food and drinks will encourage buyers to stick around and leave them with long lasting impression.



Finally, it's important that during the open house home sellers vacate the home, along with any pets and children. The buyer's focus should be entirely on the home, so any and all distractions should be removed. In addition, "The owner's presence may make potential buyers uncomfortable since they will feel as though they can't say what they are thinking," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com/blog/7-tips-for-a-successful-open-house/



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®

Established in 1985, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta metro area for high customer satisfaction. The real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® stay on top of real estate trends, and have plenty of homes for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® will make your experience not only simple, but enjoyable. For more information interested parties can call 706-863-1775.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® updates their Facebook regularly here.