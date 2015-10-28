Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --The Super Run Atlanta is being hosted by Savvy Cyber Kids, an Atlanta based 501(c)3 non-profit, in recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2015.



"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is pleased to be a sponsor for the 2nd year of The Super Run Atlanta and help promote National Cyber Security Awareness Month and the significant efforts of Savvy Cyber Kids," said DeAnn Golden, Senior VP & Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "REALTORS® across the nation take pride in promoting REALTOR safety and it extends into the communities we serve whether in the neighborhoods or communities or out on the cyberspace highways. It's initiatives such as Ben Halpert's that helps to make our communities a safer place to live, buy, sell, invest or rent in! "



"We are proud to bring The Super Run back to Atlanta for our second year. As our annual fundraising event, we look forward to celebrating cyber security awareness with Atlanta families," said Ben Halpert, Founder and President of Savvy Cyber Kids. "The Super Run Atlanta and the work we do at Savvy Cyber Kids would not be possible without the support of our annual fundraising event sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties."



"Educating & Empowering Young Digital Citizens"



In honor of National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015, Savvy Cyber Kids has launched a new educational resource Empowered by Instagram: A Parent's Guide.



Empowered by Instagram: A Parent's Guide provides guidance for parents to teach their children to think about cyberethics and privacy as they create their new account and begin a lifetime of maturation while using social media. The guide can be tailored for each social media platform as children grow up online.



Join Savvy Cyber Kids in celebrating the launch of their latest educational guide and National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015 by dressing up like your favorite super hero at The Super Run Atlanta 2015 on October 31, 2015 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, GA.



About Savvy Cyber Kids

The mission of Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to enable youth to be empowered with technology by providing age appropriate resources and education. Savvy Cyber Kids focuses on ingraining security awareness and ethics into the minds of children ages 3 – 7. Targeting children at the earliest of ages will enable appropriate decision making to be second nature as the child matures surrounded by a world filled with interactive technology.



Connect with Savvy Cyber Kids on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Google+ today!