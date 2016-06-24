Berlin Skin Is Inspiring a Life Well Lived with a Luxurious Line of Organic, Small Batch Skin Care Products

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Berlin Skin, a modern upscale and luxurious line of organic, small batch skin care products, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Berlin Skin is an all new skin care company that aims to foster beauty and inspire a life well-lived through luxurious skin care products made in the the USA. The products provide an upscale skin care ritual without the hefty price tag of traditional marked up luxury brands.



"On paper, I'm not the most ideal candidate to start a skincare line. I have oily, temperamental skin. I struggled for many years with terrible acne that just wouldn't let up," says founder Monica Watson, "I know first-hand how debilitating it can be to struggle with skin issues; as a model, my career was often compromised due to my extremely unpredictable skin. I had tried everything to clear my skin, but it seemed that most products were only making things worse."



The first products available are a Coconut + Aloe Cleanser, Geranium + Rose Toner, and a Sandalwood Cream. Berlin Skin formulas are made with carefully sourced ingredients of the highest quality. These are then packaged into gorgeous minimalistic miron glass jars and bottles which completely block all sources of visible light-protecting the active ingredients and keeping them fresh.



The name behind the brand speaks to the founder's German heritage: both her grandmother and mother are from West Berlin, and have provided Watson a wealth of knowledge over the years on how to properly care for and nourish her skin.



"Berlin skin was created to help women who are frustrated just like I was. I create my formulas because I have a deep conviction to make products that are made well and offer visible results. My ultimate hope for my customers is that our products aid in the transformation of their skin and deliver on a therapeutic and rejuvenating experience," adds Watson.



Berlin Skin believes that inner beauty must always match the outer beauty. Integrity, compassion, kindness-these are the traits of a radiant soul. The company hopes customer's outer glow will always be complimented by their inner grace.



Berlin Skin is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/28NM5u9



About Berlin Skin

Could skin care products look and feel like a piece of art? Could they inspire in the way that they strikingly sit on your bathroom shelf? And if so, dare we ask-could they also invite you into an experience, a moment in time where you yourself feel a spark to go out and create beauty in the world? Berlin Skin is set on finding out. Made in only small batches, Berlin Skin products are luxurious and effective. each and every batch is formulated with only the highest quality ingredients, most of which are wildcrafted, organic, and always ethically sourced.



For more information on Berlin Skin please visit http://www.berlinskin.com