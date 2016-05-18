Berlin1000 MobileDock with Power Supply for MacBook Launches on Kickstarter

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --berlin1000, a small developer and manufacturer of Apple accessories is launching a Kickstarter campaign for its first device made for the 12" MacBook's USB-C port. Combining lots of different functions, the berlin1000 MobileDock aims to be a perfect accessory in bridging the gap between everyday used devices and reality.



The three key features include:



- Charger for 12" MacBook and four mobile devices

- Integrated cables for Lightning/Micro-USB devices and 12" MacBook

- Dock with Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB-C and HDMI ports + SD-card slot



Why berlin1000 started developing the MobileDock



The team at berlin1000 was not happy with all the existing adapters out there. If one buys Apple's, one needs one for every intended use. If one buys third party devices, one gets some combination of USB 3.0 ports and/or HDMI but without a USB-C port. The ones that have a USB-C port, though, only use it for charging or don't include Ethernet. And, worst of all, there is always the need for an additional charger, which makes the fact, that MacBooks get simpler and lighter, a bit absurd.



The development team wants a "grown-up" device so to speak. A device that takes on the needed functionality of products you need every day and that are not about to disappear in the near future because they are physically necessary. This is the function of a power supply and mechanical ports for all existing devices. Furthermore, berlin1000 wants to reduce clutter and free the user from all the cables he or she needs for favourite devices.



The berlin1000 MobileDock's beauty lies in the combination of very complex tasks like power delivery for five devices and dock functionality with USB-C speed at the same time, all delivered in one box and extremely easy to use. The MobileDock closes the gap between the cool gadgets one uses everyday and the reality. It makes charging, offering a port connection and using cables as smooth as you ever wished it would be.



berlin1000 found that messing around with cables is not the problem, but using them right. The positioning in their solution makes usage very easy: the right cable goes to the right (MacBook), the left two cables and all other ports to the left (all other devices), the AC port to the back/wall, where the wall socket normally is. So even if one uses all the cables, it still looks - and is - tidy and keeps order on the desk, and all ports can be accessed very easily like everybody is used from all MacBooks.



Team



The development team consists of Stephan, who is the idea guy and runs berlin1000.com since a few years. He is the Apple guy and cannot wait to bring his ideas to life. Luckily, he has Enrico and Ronny in the team, who make the idea's transition from heart to brain. Both are engineers: Enrico is working for one of Berlin's biggest electronics companies, which is responsible for the board design and functionality. He is not alone working on that task; he got a whole team. Ronny has his own engineering company and works for all kind of business from bike manufacturers to big automobile companies. He also has a team to support him. Also, berlin1000 includes a production company that will be responsible for the case production. Those guys are very supportive although berlin1000 is a little startup and they work for world known brands. They help with tons of experience. The berlin1000 team works together with the best in Berlin. Best meaning: excellent knowledge, tons of experience and team spirit.



Functions of the berlin1000 MobileDock in detail



The first key feature is the charging function. berlin1000 MobileDock charges the 12" MacBook via integrated USB-C cable. Two additional integrated cables charge Apple devices (Lightning) and devices with Micro-USB. These integrated cables (second key feature) make handling very easy and reduce clutter on the desk a lot. Furthermore, the USB 3.0 and USB-C port can be used for charging, too.



The third key feature is the dock functionality. The one USB-C port on the 12" MacBook gets expanded. These ports are available for data transfer:



- USB-C with integrated cable for 12" MacBook

- Lightning with integrated cable for Apple devices

- Micro-USB with integrated cable for everything else

- one Gigabit Ethernet port

- one USB 3.0 port, because everything existing uses it

- one USB-C port, because the future is here now

- one SD-card slot for future-proof memory extension

- one HDMI port with 4k 30Hz support for projectors and such.



As a bonus, the SD-card slot will be designed in a way that one can keep an SD-card in there and use it as an external memory. So it is possible to upgrade external memory to up to 512GB currently. berlin1000 also included a stretch goal in our Kickstarter campaign. If the goal is reached, berlin1000 will also build in WLAN/WiFi, so the device will also be a travel router. This is very handy for people in hotels that don't offer (good) wireless connections.



