Bern Watch Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Affordable Designer Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Bern Watch's innovative redesign on the Milford Diver includes water resistance, sapphire coating, and gorgeous straps, all the while maintaining affordability. The team behind the Milford Diver is hoping to fund their initial rollout through Kickstarter contributions from those who want a designer watch at a reasonable price.



Bern Watch Co. has redesigned the Milford Diver. After 10,000 man-hours, and more than 100 revisions, they have created a functional, versatile watch like no other on the market. The Milford Diver is water-resistant, coated in sapphire, and built with reliable Seiko NH35 movement technology. There are stainless steel bracelets, oiled leather straps, and multiple case and dial color options to ensure every watch can be customized to the wearer's preferences.



Based in Auckland, New Zealand, the inventor of the new Milford Diver is an avid watch collector himself. However, he noticed that his hobby began to set him back financially as designer watches can range from $2000 to $5000. He began purchasing microbrands from Kickstarter to expand his collection instead and admired the unique designs at more accessible prices. He and his team decided to focus their passion on creating their own innovative dive watch design. This is how the Milford Diver came to be, and why it's priced so that it's accessible to far more people than the industry standard.



As Bern Watch Co. hopes to raise USD 16,000 by November 28, 2019, there's no better time for watch enthusiasts to get behind this project. With direct to you pricing, cutting out middleman fees from wholesalers, distributors, and retailers, Bern Watch Co. can offer the Milford Driver at incredible prices. There are multiple tiers for backers to choose from, all of which offer this watch at an even more reduced price. With their Early Bird deals, backers can pledge USD $310 for one Milford Diver with a stainless steel or black pvd case, USD $360 for one Milford Diver with a solid bronze case, USD $600 for two Milford Diver watches, USD $950 for three Milford Diver watches, and USD $2570 for all nine watches (ideal for collectors).



These rewards ship anywhere in the world, with estimated delivery being December 2019 for the first rollout, and February 2020 for the second. Backers will get to choose their preferred color options through their email after confirming their pledge. Additionally Bern Watch Co. offers a limited one-off Black Friday Deal to all the BERN VIP subscribers. The watches will be shipped in 2 weeks so subscribers will have them on their wrists before Christmas.



All Bern Milford watches come with a 5-year warranty and can be returned within the first 30 days for a full refund, making the purchase 100% Risk-Free.



Black Friday DEAL

1 x Bern Milford of your choice US$50 cashback

2 x Bern Milford of your choice US$100 cashback

3 x Bern Milford of your choice US$150 cashback