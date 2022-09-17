Bernard Sign Corporation Designs, Creates, and Installs Custom LED Signs in Bensalem and Media, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2022 --Bernard Sign Corporation is quite a prominent sign company. While they started by simply making real estate signs in Media and Bensalem, Pennsylvania, over the years, their range of offerings has expanded considerably. Whether running a small business or a huge chain store, it is essential to have proper signage on the storefront. In many cases, signage can make or break a business. After all, one cannot expect people to be interested in the services or products of a business if they do not know what the business offers. Not all signs are created equally. Some have better features than others. LED signs, for instance, have become quite popular in the last decade owing to their high effectiveness. One of the best aspects of LED signs is their longevity. On average, LED bulbs last up to 100,000 hours—around 11 years. Even if a bulb or two burns out before that, they will not be too noticeable as LED bulbs are small. As a result, one does need to pay for replacing or repairing their signs now and then. Moreover, not only are the lights in LED signs much brighter than incandescent or fluorescent, but they are also more vibrant. A business will be more prominently visible at a distance if they have an LED sign on the front.



These signs are perfect for businesses that run till late at night, such as gas station stores, restaurants, pubs, etc. Customization options are numerous when it comes to LED signs. Bernard Sign Corporation is one of the most dependable companies that create and install custom LED signs in Bensalem and Media, Pennsylvania.



Apart from LED signs, they also offer realtor signs, lawn signs, community signs and more. Get in touch with Bernard Sign Corporation at 215-425-1700.



About Bernard Sign Corporation

Bernard Sign Corporation offers a dynamic range of signage solutions to businesses across Philadelphia, Media, Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Bensalem, and nearby areas.