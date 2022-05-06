Bernard Sign Corporation Offers Attractive Durable Monument Signs in Media and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2022 --Bernard Sign Corporation has been making signs since 1938. They started the business by making signs for the real estate industry and began to evolve over the years. Today even offer advanced custom LED signs in Philadelphia and Media, Pennsylvania. Over the years, Bernard Sign Corporation has incorporated new processes, expanded to varied industries, exploring new technologies and perfected innovative crafts. Today, they design, manufacture, and install custom banners, monuments, LED signs, storefront signs, restaurant signs, etc.



Monument signs are one of the most widely used signage options. They are free-standing signs that sit on the ground level. These signs have a low profile, meaning there is little space between the sign itself and the ground. Monument signs are considered one of the most versatile and functional signage options available and can be quite a valuable asset for any business. Due to their positioning, they provide a direct line of sight for customers and passersby and are accepted in neighborhoods with height restrictions for signage.



Monument signs are convenient. They can be created based on the architectural theme of a business, thereby adding consistency to the brand image and boosting brand recognition. Moreover, these signs are usually crafted with highly durable materials and can withstand all kinds of weather. Bernard Sign Corporation is particularly popular for offering high-quality and durable monument signs in Media and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. By using premium redwood or cedar, this company creates custom sandblasted or hand-carved signs that possess timeless natural beauty. Their design team works with the clients to capture the spirit of their company and develops monument signs that effectively gel with the brand image of the business.



Contact Bernard Sign Corporation with any questions or set up an appointment at 215-425-1700.



Bernard Sign Corporation offers various signage solutions to businesses across Philadelphia, Media, Ardmore, Bensalem, and nearby areas.