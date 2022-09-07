Bernard Sign Corporation Offers Eye-Catching Business Signs in Bensalem and Media, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Bernard Sign Corporation designs and manufactures functional signage and custom banners in Philadelphia and Bensalem, Pennsylvania. This company was established in 1938, and has managed to win the trust of many local clients. They take care of all aspects of business signs and even assist with sign repair and refurbishing. The staff of Bernard Sign Corporation understands the importance of creating signs and harmonizing them with the surroundings. They have spent years perfecting the art of melding form, function, and aesthetics so that their clients get a finished product that impresses the target audience.



Signage is essential to businesses of multiple types. These signs have to be durable, aesthetically pleasing, and functional to set a company apart from its competitors. A business sign has to connect with the right audience effectively. Hence, the designers of Bernard Sign Corporation always try to create signage that becomes synonymous with excellent client experiences. They help their clients build brand awareness with attractive signs that are recognizable from a distance and can act as a way-finding marker for the location of a business.



From restaurant signs to storefront signs and everything in between, Bernard Sign Corporation would be the one-stop shop for business signs in Bensalem and Media, Pennsylvania. They design and manufacture durable signage by using the highest quality materials. Bernard Sign Corporation is famous for creating customized designs for channel letter signs by using multiple style options. They can employ a long list of typefaces and designs to create a truly eye-catching sign. Their channel letter signs are especially perfect for most settings. As letters can be installed individually in this design, layout variations are simplified. The talented staff members of Bernard Sign Corporation can craft a channel letter sign in many different styles, including custom LED signs, open-face neon, backlit, and halo effect.



Call Bernard Sign Corporation at 215-425-1700.



About Bernard Sign Corporation

Bernard Sign Corporation offers signage solutions to distinguished businesses across Ardmore, Bensalem, Bryn Mawr, Media, Philadelphia, and nearby areas.