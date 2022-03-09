Bernard Sign Corporation Specializes in Custom LED Signs in Philadelphia and Media, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2022 --Custom LED signs are a great way to ensure enhanced visibility of any store. Many national chains prefer custom LED signs over any other alternatives because of their stunning visual appeal. Even the leading brand stores and restaurants use custom LED signs and channel letter signs to provide perfect visibility at night. Some LED signs are designed to add personality and interest to many famous brands. The purpose is to create an immediate appeal to be easily recognized even from a distance.



Bernard Sign Corporation can treat both channel letters and LED signs to various coatings, such as custom paint, ensuring respective brand colors are prominently visible. The designers use different materials to create diverse signage solutions, including channel letters and custom LED signs in Philadelphia and Media, Pennsylvania.



At Bernard Sign Corporation, the team of designers borrows ideas from various style options to create customized solutions. The signs are impressive in terms of flexibility and durability. They come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, and depths, allowing for impeccable installation of the same.



Bernard Sign Corporation utilizes different faces and designs to ensure that channel lettering goes well with any environment and conditions. With the individual installation of letters in mind, they make sure that layout variations are not too complex. Depending on the requirements, the designers can fabricate channel letters in diverse styles, including custom LED signs, Open Face Neon, Backlit, Hallo Effect, and more.



Bernard Sign Corporation has been designing and installing thousands of these signs, allowing impressive flexibility and durability in their design. Designed to enhance the visibility of the business and brand, these common business signs have demonstrated their value over decades.



The designers are qualified and certified to take care of the diverse requirements of their clients. Their immersive approach and focused attention to detail enable them to deliver outcomes that matter most to the clients.



