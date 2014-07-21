Best and Free HTML5 Flip Book Maker Now Accessible at Pubhtml5.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --The new HTML5 solution can easily turn PDF pages into interactive digital publications. The digital copies of magazines, brochures, catalogs etc can enhance the experience of millions of readers. And this is the reason why digital publications with page turn effects can prove a better and convincing way of business communication. The newly introduced HTML5 Flip Book Maker is simple to use and has a host of exciting features for creating feature-rich and result-oriented digital publications.



The digital solution allows a business to reach their target audience across all online platforms with its creative digital publications. One can use the cloud based SaaS solution to help reach their customer base with their digital publications. One needs not to have own website and can instantly publish the content on the web for free. This is the reason why this software can be identified as one of the best Free HTML5 Flip Book Maker solutions available today that allow content syndication in an automated manner for free.



According to the spokesperson of the software maker, a number of business houses and other organizations are using this digital publishing tool to reach their diverse audience base. Not only companies, but other individuals and organizations are now also using the software to create a wide variety of literature for creating a broader level of awareness on a variety of issues of global importance. The software allows adding a variety of rich media, such as audio, video and animation to offer an interesting format that can engage the audience and deliver its intended message.



There are many businesses that have now started using this HTML5 free PDF to flipbook software for creating digital catalogs that can encourage product sales, because of an interaction and convincing presentation. With a host of innovative features, the software is soon going to sweep the digital publishing world. The software is available for both Windows and Mac platforms, and a user can deliver incredible pages in an effortless manner, without having any technical knowledge. For more knowledge about the software and its features, one may visit the website http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PUB HTML5 Software Company

PUB HTML5 Software Company offers a range of free and easy-to-use tools for all types of Digital Publishing needs. The Hong Kong based software company has a range of PDF to html5 converters to Digital Publishing Solutions and more. They have utilities to provide solutions for PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone Digital Publishing and more. All software solutions have a user-friendly interface, are easy to install and safe to use.