Best and Worst Mattresses of 2015 Compared in Latest Guide from the Best Mattress

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Every year, mattress companies introduce new technologies and new beds to capture consumers, with the marketplace constantly growing and evolving. Determining which beds actually offer the best prospects for better sleep can be a challenge, and researching individual brands involves a lot of work.



The Best Mattress, a website that publishes educational articles and industry guides, annually curates mattress reviews to provide readers a broad scope of brands -- saving time and making simpler. Released July 8, this year's, "Best and Worst Mattresses: 2015 Edition," compares leading bed types including memory foam, innersprings and latex beds.



In the guide, readers can see how mattress types compare in general on factors like overall satisfaction, heat, price and more before diving into more detailed breakdowns for each type, including visual comparison tables and an overview of brand performance.



Within each category, The Best Mattress starts with an explanation of the key points of comparison, such as foam density or coil count to offer insight into what consumers should weigh when browsing beds.



The guide then showcases a selection of popular brands in each category separately, contrasting their current average review scores, pricing, quality and warranties. Review data is drawn from brand websites and third party review websites. Both the top performers and weakest performers in each group are contrasted to identify differences.



Following the comparisons, editors present their picks for 2015's best mattresses based on the brand and category rankings. For example, in the memory foam category, The Best Mattress's Top Picks for 2015 include the Sleep Innovations Bodipedic 10" ($480 ), the Amerisleep Revere ($1499), the BedInABox Silk Elegance ($1450), and the Tempurpedic Cloud Allura ($4700).



The full list with all 15 of TBM's Top-Rated Picks and overviews of over 30 brands is available on the website, including inexpensive, mid-range and high-end picks for innerspring, latex, memory foam and waterbeds. The Best Mattress also hosts a variety of other guides on adjustable beds, latex mattress comparisons and other topics geared towards prospective shoppers.



