Best Bev Speculates About the Future of Beverage Bottling

Pennsburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2023 --As the beverage market experiences dynamic growth and transformation, the demand for cutting-edge, efficient, and innovative bottling solutions is on the rise. Best Bev, a leading PA and NY-based bottling plant and co-packing partner, takes pride in providing comprehensive turnkey solutions for beverage brands of all sizes.



Energy drinks have witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity — market research indicates that the global energy drink market is projected to reach a staggering $86.01 billion by 2026. "Functional" beverages are witnessing substantial growth as well. These include probiotic drinks, sports and performance beverages, and products fortified with vitamins, minerals, or other supplements. Plant-based beverages are also gaining popularity as the market leans more towards plant-based alternatives such as almond and oat milk.



Environmental concerns are at the forefront of today's beverage industry. Sustainable packaging is in high demand. Bottling plants are exploring eco-friendly options such as recyclable bottles, biodegradable packaging, and reusable containers.



Personalization is another notable trend. Consumers demand beverages tailored to their dietary needs and tastes. This has led to the rise of beverages that are customized to individual health goals and lifestyles. Best Bev supports this trend by offering flexible and customized bottling solutions.



Technology is also playing a part in revolutionizing the beverage bottling industry, with automation and smart packaging playing pivotal roles. Automation streamlines the bottling process, while smart packaging introduces interactive features and useful information for consumers.



With over 200,000 square feet of centrally located East Coast production and warehousing facilities, Best Bev is the ideal choice for beverage manufacturers. To learn more about the company or to contact the Best Bev team, visit https://bestbev.co/.



About Best Bev

Based in Pennsburg, PA, Best Bev is a turnkey beverage manufacturer with an eye for detail. They help clients turn ideas into reality with their state-of-the-art lab, premier sourcing and production capabilities. In addition to canning and bottling, they also provide consulting services to help clients with formulation, logistics, branding, and more.



For more information about the company and its services, visit https://bestbev.co/.