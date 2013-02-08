Perfect ResGrape Named Best Brand Value Resveratrol for 2013

New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Perfect Resgrape, a high-purity resveratrol supplement made by Perfect Supplements, has been designated Best Brand Resveratrol by HealthFoodPost.com. Perfect ResGrape was selected based on its purity, potency and the fact that it includes whole-dried Muscadine grape, but has no additives. More information can be found here http://healthfoodpost.com/resveratrol/



Perfect ResGrape Resveratrol offers a number of characteristics making it unique compared with many competing products. It is made from high-purity trans-resveratrol of over 99%. The significance of this is that high purity resveratrol is virtually free of emodin, while low purity resveratrol products have significant levels of emodin. The problem with emodin is that it frequently causes intestinal distress in the form of cramps, excess gas and diarrhea. But these potential problems are easily avoided by using high-purity resveratrol instead of low-purity. Needless to say, high purity resveratrol costs more than lower purity products. An informative video prepared by HealthFoodPost can be viewed here http://youtu.be/tQPcPEtyRdM



In addition to the high purity factor, Perfect ResGrape contains whole, dried Muscadine grape powder. Muscadine grapes are considered among the most nutritious grapes in the grape family and also contain resveratrol. Each bottle of Perfect ResGrape contains 60 capsules and each capsule contains 100 mg of 99%+ pure trans resveratrol and 500 mg of dried Muscadine grape. The recommended dosage is two (2) capsules per day. So, one bottle is a 1 month supply depending on the dosage taken.



Perfect Resgrape is made by the same company which makes the popular pure green coffee bean extract supplement called Perfect Green Coffee. Perfect Green Coffee, and Perfect ResGrape, are made in the USA from ingredients lab-tested for purity by a certified testing lab. All Perfect brand products come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence. Each bottle of Perfect Green Coffee contains 90 capsules per bottle, which is, on average, a one-month supply. The suggested dosage is one capsule three taken three times daily, and each capsule contains 400 mg of green coffee bean extract. Perfect Green Coffee has a verified chlorogenic acid level of 50%.



Special quantity discounts are offered at HealthFoodPost.com on Perfect ResGrape and Perfect Green Coffee, as well as other Perfect brand products. When purchasing 3 to 5 bottles customers receive a 25% discount, when buying 6 to 11 bottles customers get a 30% discount, and 12 or more bottles gets a 35% discount. At the 6-bottle level or more, customers also receive free shipping in the domestic U.S. Any Perfect brand products can be mixed and combined to take advantage of these quantity discounts.



Perfect ResGrape, Perfect Green Coffee and the other specialty supplements featured on HealthFoodPost.com ship to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia and more.



About HealthFoodPost.com

HealthFoodPost.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA providing health and nutrition news, and features. HealthFoodPost.com also offers discounted shopping for premium specialty nutritional supplements and products for fitness, weight loss, and healthy living.