Perfect ResGrape Named Best Brand Resveratrol for 5 Consecutive Years

New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2013 --Since 2009, Perfect ResGrape has been selected as the best brand resveratrol supplement by Resveratrol-Products.com and has been their featured product for 5 consecutive calendar years. Resveratrol is a compound present in grapes, red wine, peanuts, some berries and to a lesser extent in other plants and fruits. It has been the subject of extensive research throughout the world for various potential health benefits over the last number of years. More information including links to the ongoing research can be found on Resveratrol-Products.com by clicking here http://resveratrol-products.com/best-resveratrol-products.html



Perfect ResGrape was introduced in 2009 and is made in the USA by Perfect Supplements. The product contains two ingredients and nothing else. The ingredients are 99% pure trans-resveratrol and whole dried Muscadine grape powder. Muscadine grapes are one of the best sources of antioxidants in the grape family and contain more resveratrol than other grapes. The ingredients label for Perfect ResGrape is displayed on Resveratrol-Products.com and can be viewed by clicking here http://resveratrol-products.com/resveratrol-ingredients.html



Perfect ResGrape is unique in a number of ways. First, very few competing supplements contain whole dried Muscadine grape powder, which is a premium ingredient rarely found in nutritional supplements. But Perfect ResGrape has 500 mg of pure whole dried Muscadine grape powder in each capsule, in addition to 100 mg of high-purity trans-resveratrol per capsule. Further, most competing supplements offer low purity ingredients, which can cause gastrointestinal discomfort because low-purity ingredients contain emodin. However, Perfect ResGrape supplements contain trans-resveratrol with a 99% + purity factor that has been lab-verified. So, there is virtually no emodin in Perfect ResGrape. That means the unpleasant gastrointestinal side effects from low-purity resveratrol supplements containing high levels of emodin are easily avoided by using high purity supplements like Perfect Resgrape. More information about potential side effects can be found here http://resveratrol-products.com/resveratrol-side-effects.html Regarding other possible side effects consumers can read more on Resveratrol-Products.com.com and should be sure to always consult a licensed physician before beginning resveratrol supplementation.



Most competing products available are made from Japanese knotweed. A factor to be considered is the purity of the resveratrol from the Japanese knotweed. The lower the purity, the higher the emodin content and, the higher the emodin content, the more likely that stomach distress will cause unpleasant side effects. So consumers are advised to be sure to read the ingredients label on any supplement being considered to verify the purity level of the ingredients contained in the supplement.



High quality supplements like Perfect Resgrape are unique because they contain high quality ingredients. High quality ingredients like Muscadine grape powder are more costly to include in a supplement since the ingredients are more expensive. Therefore, most nutritional companies are reluctant to use such premium ingredients. Additionally, the ingredients in Perfect ResGrape are all natural and not synthetic. Yet, the retail price of Perfect ResGrape is very competitive among other premium supplements and it remains an excellent value.



All Perfect Supplement brand products including Perfect ResGrape come with a customer satisfaction 100% money back guarantee so consumers can shop with risk-free confidence.



Perfect ResGrape is made in the USA. Each bottle contains 60 capsules and each capsule contains 100 mg of 99% pure trans-resveratrol plus 500 mg of whole food Muscadine grape powder. Perfect ResGrape is made from 100% natural ingredients, which are grown without toxic pesticides. There are no additives, fillers, flow-agents, or synthetics used in this product.



Special quantity discounts of 25 to 35% are offered at Resveratrol-Products.com on Perfect ResGrape. The discount on 3 to 5 bottles customers is 25% off. When buying 6 to 11 bottles customers receive a 30% discount, and 12 or more bottles gets a 35% discount. At the 6-bottle level or more, customers get free shipping in the domestic USA. Any Perfect Supplement brand products can be combined to receive the quantity discounts. Each bottle of Perfect ResGrape contains 60 capsules per bottle, which is, on average, a one-month supply. The recommended dosage is 2 capsules per day. Other Perfect brand products such as Perfect Green Coffee, Perfect African Mango with patented IGOB 131, and Perfect Acai can be combined to receive a quantity discount.



Perfect ResGrape and the other specialty supplements from Perfect Supplements ship to over 200 countries worldwide including Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia, Australia and more.



About Resveratrol-Products.com

Resveratrol-Products.com is a top-rated BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accredited online service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA.