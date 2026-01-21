Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2026 --Clients may have already been sold on the usefulness of custom printed packaging tape, but the real question now is what sort of tape should clients be using when they have heavier packages? At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they offer a range of different kinds of packaging tape for all manner of needs, including those that have heavier shipments. Not only will clients need packing material that can stand up to the rigors of shipment, but it also must survive the heavy items inside the box. And of course, they don't want custom packing tape to fail at the wrong time, so getting the right tape for sealing packages is crucial. Let Phoenix Tape & Supply supply clients with the best custom printed tape for heavy package shipping needs. Contact them today to learn more and to order.



Because clients are shipping heavier packages, they don't want to have to use multiple layers of a lighter tape when a single application of a heavy duty custom printed tape will do the job. Clients will be wasting time and resources otherwise. They are looking for a strong adhesive that will stay stuck to the box that they are using for shipping, and they want the tape to be able to flex a little without breaking or tearing, which will keep the package intact.



Tensile strength is the term used to describe what a custom tape product is like. A higher tensile strength means that the custom tape can take more stretching or pulling before failing. When it comes to heavier packages, this ability to flex means that a package will remain sealed for the duration of its travels, even if it is handled roughly.



They offer several options for sealing heavy packages, starting with heavy duty PVC tape. This is 3.2 mil in thickness, which provides the necessary strength to endure the strains from keeping items inside the package. Polypropylene tape also comes in either a 2.5 mil or a 2.9 mil thicker version for sealing heavier packages, and in some cases the 260-grade paper tape is the preferred option for heavier packages. And all of these varieties can have custom color printing done to set a brand apart from the others.



When it comes to ensuring that heavier shipments won't bust open during transit, Phoenix Tape & Supply provides a number of options that will fit any shipping needs. And because clients can have it custom printed, there is no need to sacrifice branding for quality. Choosing the right heavy duty custom printed tape with the right packaging materials is the perfect combination to keep the operations humming along. Contact them today to start an order for heavy duty custom printed tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

