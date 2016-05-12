Best Deal Online for Apple Watch Sport

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Apple Inc. is synonymous with innovation, high quality products and making advanced technology accessible and usable to the average consumer. The Apple Watch is the newest device in the companies growing lineup of incredibly popular mobile devices. It's a wrist companion for all sorts of things: fitness tracking, communication, phone calls, Apple Pay, wireless music playback, and a lot more. The full potential of the Apple Watch is unlocked when paired with an iPhone.



Right now the Apple Watch Sport is being offered as the deal of the day on Yugster.com for the incredible price of $249.97. Apple Watch Sport enables users to take a step ahead into the world of technology, no matter whether a tech geek or a sports addict. This dependable and versatile wearable gadget helps users organize efficiently daily activities and achieve full potential. The unisex watch is a virtual wrist-worn assistant. With this Apple smartwatch on the wrist, users can receive and make calls, dictate text messages and send them to a friends or colleagues, call a taxi, browse through plenty of apps, and even track fitness activity - all this without the need to even take a smartphone out.



The Digital Crown on the Apple Watch Sport, visually resembling the analog winding mechanism on the mechanical watches, helps to swipe through app icons on the Ion-X OLED Retina display, while the side button provides easy access to preferred contacts. Moreover, with its help users can send personal messages to friends or even heart pulse to a significant other via taps, in case they own an Apple smartwatch too.



In a similar way, the unique Taptic Engine is designed to give users delicate and fully customizable nudges when a notification is received. With up to 18 hours of battery life, the Apple smartwatch is always there when needed during the daily routine. In addition, this unisex watch helps users exercise and work out in style with its sleek and beautiful design. The Apple Watch Sport normally retails for $349.99 at retailers like Best Buy so it's really a steal at just $249.97 on yugster.com.



In a review on CNET, the Apple Watch received 3.5 out of 5 stars. "The Apple Watch is a beautifully constructed, compact smartwatch. It's feature-packed, with solid fitness software, hundreds of apps, and the ability to send and receive calls via an iPhone." wrote Senior Editor Scott Stein. "The Apple Watch is the most ambitious, well-constructed smartwatch ever seen."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the Apple Watch Sport at a great price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before it's gone!



