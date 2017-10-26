Best Desktop Animation Software for Windows by Animiz with Free Download

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is pleased to present their desktop animated video maker which is free to download and easy to use. With the help of this software, users can now design smarter video presentations with innumerable animation effects. Businesses can use this software as part of their video marketing strategies by creating interesting animated presentations and improve their visibility online. Educational institutions can also use this software for creating animated tutorials so that they are easily understood by the students and are fascinating too. There is no limit to where and which industry this software can be applied to.



This desktop animated video maker is free to download. Users can choose from a wide range of animation templates and replace them with relevant content. The presentations can now be converted to animated videos with powerful editors. This will help users create stunning video animations. Users can also customize their content or insert pictures, characters, videos, fonts, shapes and many more to intensify the viewing experience. The icing on the cake is that of the background music that can be given to any video that is created with the help of this tool. Users can choose a song or background score of their choice and also use the advanced settings such as offset time and effect for an incredible viewing experience.



The folder feature needs a special mention here. The folder can be used to arrange all the elements in an order or in a timeline. They can also edit a lot of elements at the same time. This way they can organize the entire presentation and avoid any clumsiness. Last but not the least, the whole idea of this software is to help people share their animated videos across different platforms such as social media, video channels, websites, mails and many more.



This desktop animation software also helps users publish and share their animated videos across platforms. So, for those who want that much needed boost in their presentations and tutorials this is the best way to start off. The software is purely built to test the user creativity.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a software development company which specializes in animated software for video presentations, product demos, animated gifts, explainer videos, video course presentations, storytelling videos and more.