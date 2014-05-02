Best Dining List Teams Up with South Beach Raw Vegan Enthusiast Marilyne

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2014 --Mahvrick 100 Best Dining List releases its 100 Best restaurants ever January 28th to media outlets in more than 20 countries. Marilyne the owner of South Beach's "SoBe Fit Body" is publishing articles with Best Dining list on the top cuisine from the best restaurants and chefs worldwide. "When a person frequents Noma, Per Se, Jean Georges, Fat Duck, Le Bernardin, El Bulli, D.O.M., Ledbury, Vendome, Central (Peru). Among a group or a client, family member or friend there is often someone who wants to eat off the menu or has a dietary need...Give you an example. You go to a dinner meeting with Heavy Weight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson. He sits down with his wife and you find out that he is vegan. You thought you had the perfect restaurant. What does he order? So, Best Dining List will work along side Raw Vegan Enthusiast and fitness club owner Marilyne for a series of 52 articles to gain access to the top chefs in the world and receive menu suggestions at their establishments, says Richard Mahee, Best Dining List Editor in Chief.



Marilyne Neuchat is the owner of" SoBe Fit Body" in South Beach Florida. She is working with Best Dining List on a book that focuses on Raw Vegan dishes and desserts. "The foods are simply amazing...Healthy, fresh, good and with all the nutrients intact," says Oliver del Camino from Mahvrick Production Division. The book shows easy to do and delicious healthy Raw Vegan recipes for busy people on the go. There are great Raw Vegan chefs throughout the country that have put together dishes that may not be on their menus. We want to interview and get input that we can share with Raw Vegan Foodies worldwide.



About Best Dining List

Best Dining List is the top brand on major search search engines. Best Dining List has over 10,000 subscribers and has partners with publications such as Ocean Style Magazine which reaches 50,000 print subscribers and hotels throughout the Caribbean and Southern Florida.